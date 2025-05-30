French Derby preview: Trip will suit Detain

Connections feel Detain is drawn to attack in Sunday's Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly.
Trained by John and Thady Gosden, the son of Wootton Bassett will be stepping up to ten furlongs for the first time at the weekend and contesting his second French Classic of the season having finished sixth in the 2000 Guineas at ParisLongchamp.
Barry Mahon, Juddmonte's European racing manager, told Sky Sports Racing: “I was delighted he got a good draw (six). He ran a lovely trial in the French 2000 Guineas. He got a little back early on in that he wasn’t able to lie up but he travelled alongside the winner the whole way and just met a little trouble in running in the straight but stayed on very well.
“He hit the line very strong and I think Colin (Keane) felt that day that a step up to ten furlongs was going to be well within his reach. Fingers crossed he could run a big race on Sunday."
Connections have been biding their time over the step up to a mile-and-a-quarter.
“He showed a lot of natural pace at home and didn’t look like he was short of speed last year and again in his first start this year. We’re gradually building up to it and we just wanted to get the freshness off him, to settle and race the right way," Mahon continued.
“He was a little aggressive last year when he ran but he’s definitely learned to relax and execute in the final two furlongs so hopefully that will help him stay the distance on Sunday.”
