The son of French Fifteen was a brilliant winner on his debut over timber at Leopardstown in December and was subsequently bought by Joe Donnelly and sent to Willie Mullins.

However the trainer told sportinglife.com on Friday evening: "French Aseel has met with a setback and won't make Cheltenham."

He was as low as 5/1 for the Friday feature for which Tritonic and Zanahiyr head the market.