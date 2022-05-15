7/4 favourite Modern Games made a winning reappearance in the Emirates Poule d'Essai des Poulains at ParisLongchamp.

With stablemate Coroebus having landed the QIPCO 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, Sunday's winner was continuing Charlie Appleby's domination of the division at the moment. Always prominent, he went on approaching the final furlong and soon had the Group One prize in the bag, drawing clear close home under William Buick. 66/1 outsider Texas ran a huge race in second with Tribalist (10/1) third.

🔵 Another Guineas for Charlie Appleby!



🏆 Modern Games lands the Group 1 Poule d'Essai des Poulains under William Buick at @paris_longchamp for @godolphinpic.twitter.com/7gXWvaEHOF — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) May 15, 2022

Sky Bet, Betfair and Paddy Power all cut the winner to 2/1 from 7/2 for the French Derby. Appleby told Sky Sports Racing: “He was the class horse in the race on all two-year-old form and I was just delighted with the weather conditions we’ve had over the last few days – if there’s one thing he loves it’s quick ground. When the draws came up, we just grew in confidence. His home work’s been good, we took him away there to Newmarket a couple of weeks ago and he did a piece of work there that we knew he’d come forward for. It was a great ride by William, our plan was to jump to make it (the running) and let someone come and take it off of us from that draw. On the likelihood of taking on the French Derby, the Prix du Jockey Club, at Chantilly – a double done by St Mark’s Basilica 12 months ago – Appleby said: “He’s so game and honest, it’s definitely worth a crack with him. We’re very spoilt with the three colts that we have in Coroebus, Native Trail and Modern Games. “It would be nice to keep them apart for as long as we can, eventually they might end up having to lock horns but I see no reason not to let this horse have a go at it.”

"Competing in the Premier League with Third Division money." | Racing Education | Buying The Dream