There was a surprise result in the Emirates Poule d'Essai des Poulains as 33/1 shot Marhaba Ya Sanafi narrowly got the better of Isaac Shelby.

British raider Isaac Shelby, representing trainer Brian Meehan, was 3/1 second-favourite on the back of his Greenham Stakes victory and he put up a brave display, only overhauled close home by Marhaba Ya Sanafi who swept home on the outside in the hands of Derby-winning rider Mickael Barzalona. Isaac Shelby appeared to have the perfect slot sat in third but he was a fraction keen through the early stages and that ultimately took its toll as the Andreas Schutz-trained winner gained the upper hand inside the final furlong. Marhaba Ya Sanafi had previously finished second to the big-race favourite American Flag (10/11) in the Prix de Fontainebleau over the same course and distance, but the latter failed to pick up from near the back of the field and could only run on to finish a well-held fourth, with third going to 40/1 chance Breizh Sky. The Simon and Ed Crisford-trained Knight, seventh in the Greenham Stakes at Newbury on his comeback having been unbeaten in a couple of starts at two, had to be withdrawn at the start after losing a shoe and not satisfying the vet on trotting up. That incident caused a brief delay to the start, with most of the runners already in the stalls before being taken out again, and then finally reloaded for the race proper.

