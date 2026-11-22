An official going description of 'good' and a reasonably warm forecast suggested that Fakenham was set to enjoy their weekend fixture but temperatures dropped lower than expected.

The forecast suggested it would be no lower than zero but they actually fell to -3C and with no sign of them lifting in time, clerk of the course David Hunter had to abandon.

The cold weather is also posing a threat to Bangor's Monday meeting with course officials calling an inspection for 08:00 on raceday with the mercury forecast to hit -3C.

Wincanton's woes continue with their card on Tuesday already abandoned as the course continues to recover from the extended summer drought. The track failed an inspection at 07:30 on Sunday.