Fakenham's meeting on Sunday became the latest to fall foul of the weather as freezing conditions put paid to their card.
An official going description of 'good' and a reasonably warm forecast suggested that Fakenham was set to enjoy their weekend fixture but temperatures dropped lower than expected.
The forecast suggested it would be no lower than zero but they actually fell to -3C and with no sign of them lifting in time, clerk of the course David Hunter had to abandon.
The cold weather is also posing a threat to Bangor's Monday meeting with course officials calling an inspection for 08:00 on raceday with the mercury forecast to hit -3C.
Wincanton's woes continue with their card on Tuesday already abandoned as the course continues to recover from the extended summer drought. The track failed an inspection at 07:30 on Sunday.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.al
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.