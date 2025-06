Matt Brocklebank tipped Queen Anne winner Docklands at a big price on day one at Royal Ascot - log in for free to read the latest preview and tips for Wednesday.

Value Bet Tips: Wednesday June 18 1pt win Cardiff By The Sea in 2.30 Royal Ascot at 16/1 (General) 2pts win One Look in 3.40 Royal Ascot at 11/2 (General) 1pt e.w. Ancient Rome in 5.00 Royal Ascot at 22/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7) 1pt e.w. Snellen in 5.35 Royal Ascot at 18/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook