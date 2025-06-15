Free Royal Ascot tips: Best value bets on Royal Ascot day one

A thrilling afternoon in store on day one of Royal Ascot and Matt Brocklebank has six juicy-priced selections to consider.

Value Bet Tips: Tuesday June 17 2pts win Sardinian Warrior in 2.30 Royal Ascot at 13/2 (William Hill, Ladbrokes, Coral, 888Sport) 0.5pts e.w. Docklands in 2.30 Royal Ascot at 25/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4) 1pt win Power Blue in 3.05 Royal Ascot at 16/1 (General) 1pt e.w. Aesterius in 3.40 Royal Ascot at 40/1 (Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4) 1pt win Meydaan in 5.35 Royal Ascot at 18/1 (General) 1pt win Jesse Evans in 6.10 Royal Ascot at 16/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook