Antepost preview and tips

Free Royal Ascot tips: Best value bets on Royal Ascot day one

By Matt Brocklebank
Sporting Life Plus
Mon June 16, 2025 · 17 min ago

A thrilling afternoon in store on day one of Royal Ascot and Matt Brocklebank has six juicy-priced selections to consider.

Value Bet Tips: Tuesday June 17

2pts win Sardinian Warrior in 2.30 Royal Ascot at 13/2 (William Hill, Ladbrokes, Coral, 888Sport)

0.5pts e.w. Docklands in 2.30 Royal Ascot at 25/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4)

1pt win Power Blue in 3.05 Royal Ascot at 16/1 (General)

1pt e.w. Aesterius in 3.40 Royal Ascot at 40/1 (Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3,4)

1pt win Meydaan in 5.35 Royal Ascot at 18/1 (General)

1pt win Jesse Evans in 6.10 Royal Ascot at 16/1 (General)

