Free Racing Tips for Saturday July 19 including Summer Plate at Market Rasen

Top commentator and tipster Simon Holt is back with his verdict on some of the weekend's key races at Newbury and Market Rasen.

Racing betting tips: Saturday July 19 2pts win Rashabar in 1.50 Newbury at 4/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral, BetVictor) 1pt win Kyle Of Lochalsh in 2.25 Newbury at 4/1 (General) 1pt win Cavern Club in 2.40 Market Rasen at 10/1 (William Hill) 1pt win Horantzau D'Airy in 3.12 Market Rasen at 14/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

RASHABAR has been set some formidable tasks this season and can prove well favoured by a step up in distance and a drop in class in Saturday's Listed BetVictor Steventon Stakes which opens the card at Newbury. A smart two-year-old last year when he followed up his victory in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot with seconds in the Prix Morny and Prix Jean Luc Lagardere (both Group Ones in France), Brian Meehan's colt returned to chase home the subsequent French Guineas runner-up Jonquil in the Greenham Stakes on this course (7f) in April.

Rashabar's last two runs have come at the highest level meeting a little trouble in running on both occasions before finishing fourth behind the brilliant Field Of Gold in the Irish Guineas and the St James's Palace Stakes. In no way could you describe him as an unlucky loser in either race but he was far from disgraced, and found some trouble through being outpaced more than anything else. Out of a Camelot mare who is a half sister to the strong-staying River Of Stars, it's hard to believe that Rashabar won't be suited by going up to a mile-and-a-quarter and, while this is the first time he will be taking on older horses, he's going from Group Ones to a Listed, has twice run well at Newbury and will not be inconvenienced should the forecasted rain ease the ground.

ITV SELECTIONS: RASHABAR 1.50 Newbury, Mostly Sunny 2.05 Market Rasen, KYLE OF LOCHALSH 2.25 Newbury, CAVERN CLUB 2.40 Market Rasen, Regional 2.57 Newbury, HORANTZAU D'AIRY 3.12 Market Rasen, Anthelia 3.30 Newbury, Minnie Hauk 3.40 The Curragh

A drop of rain might also come to the assistance of KYLE OF LOCHALSH in the Back The Super Boost at BetVictor Handicap. The ground was described as good-to-firm when Hughie Morrison's out-and-out stayer finished third to Temporise in this race 12 months ago (off the same mark) and seems to like Newbury where he was successful as a three-year-old.

Kyle Of Lochalsh hasn't been seen since running a little disappointingly at Southwell in April but the absence suggests something may have been amiss, and this would have been an obvious comeback target. The booking of David Probert, who could have been claimed for one of Andrew Balding's two runners, also suggests Morrison means business. At Market Rasen, Castel Gandolfo will bid to improve on his excellent record in the Unibet Same Race Multi Summer Handicap Hurdle in which he gained a narrow defeat over the re-opposing Kihavah (5lb worse off) last year having finished runner-up in '23 and '24. Once again, the weather looks a bit hard to predict but rain would not fall in his favour and the booking of Gavin Sheehan for the James Owen-trained CAVERN CLUB catches the eye. The upwardly mobile Owen is well represented here but this five-year-old could be the pick following last month's defeat of the William Haggas-trained Molten Sea in a two-mile handicap on the Flat at Chester (soft).

Now a four-time winner for his new trainer since switching from Marco Botti early last season, Cavern Club did well to win over hurdles at Doncaster under Sheehan last March where he made up considerable ground in the home straight to lead close home. His trainer has been very successful mixing horses between codes and, after the Chester win, this horse should go very close back over obstacles especially if the rain comes. Another shrewd trainer, but on a much smaller scale, is Sara Bradstock who produced the talented Mr Vango to win three major handicap chases last season.

Bradstock has taken charge of the former Willie Mullins and Michael Keady-trained HORANTZAU D'AIRY who goes to post for the Unibet Summer Plate Handicap Chase after a fine second to Matterhorn (for Keady) in a valuable chase at Uttoxeter in May.