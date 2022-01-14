Racing betting tips: Saturday January 15 1pt e.w. Cabot Cliffs in 2.40 Kempton at 28/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) 1pt win No Rematch in 3.00 Warwick at 15/2 (General) 1pt win Double Shuffle in 3.15 Kempton at 10/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Take Skelton five-year-old in Lanzarote puzzle Saturday's Coral Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle produced a shock result when Boreham Bill won at 66/1 last year, and the unconsidered CABOT CLIFFS can come to the bookmakers' rescue again this time. After showing only average ability for Charles Hills on the Flat, this stoutly-bred son of Gleneagles made an immediate impact over hurdles first time out for Dan Skelton at Uttoxeter before winning twice at Warwick in February, all over two miles. The second season for useful juvenile hurdlers can often prove difficult but Cabot Cliffs has run well on both starts this term, finishing third under a big weight at Chepstow first time out and then fourth behind Captain Morgs at Ascot.

That latest effort, when he was staying on at the finish having been held up, has worked out well with the winner, runner-up Garry Clermont, third Leoncavallo and the worse-off re-opposing fifth Highway One O Two (a winner at Taunton) all advertising the form since. Out of a mare who stayed at least a mile-and-three-quarters on the Flat, the step up in trip to two-miles-and-five-furlongs here could well unlock further improvement from Cabot Cliffs, and this genuine and consistent sort makes plenty of appeal each-way under Bridget Andrews off a 3lb lower mark than his peak.

Look no further than Shuffle repeat Later on, it may pay to take a chance on the veteran course specialist DOUBLE SHUFFLE returning to form at his favourite venue when he bids for a repeat success in the Coral Committed To Safer Gambling Handicap Chase.

Twice a course and distance winner, and second to Might Bite in the 2017 King George, the 12-year-old hasn't fired in two starts this term and was never travelling in the Badger Ales Chase at Wincanton in November. However, Double Shuffle also ran poorly in the same race last season before returning from a break to finish an excellent third behind the in-form pair Royale Pagaille and Cap Du Nord back at Kempton over Christmas, and then took this race off a 1lb lower mark from Ami Desbois and Two For Gold (who won next time). This looks a slightly weaker renewal (he has 6lb more to carry) and, while one has to accept that Tom George's great stable servant is going to regress at some stage, the fitting of a tongue strap for the first time looks interesting and he might just bounce back.

Williams to continue Classic campaign At Warwick, in-form trainer Evan Williams can again advertise his prowess with staying chasers in the Agetur UK Classic Handicap Chase in which he fields the lowly-weighted NO REMATCH. It will be no surprise if Williams, who took last week's Veterans' Chase Final at Sandown with Prime Venture and Thursday's North Yorkshire Grand National at Catterick with Supreme Escape, has had this race in mind for the lightly-raced eight-year-old who, although ultimately pulled up, made an eye-catching return to action at Exeter last month when jumping well (if a little to the left) and making the running until weakening quickly from four out.