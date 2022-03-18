Simon Holt looks ahead to Saturday's Midlands National at Uttoxeter, where Truckers Lodge is taken to win by his crown under ideal conditions.
1pt win No Word Of A Lie in 1.50 Uttoxeter at 6/1 (General)
1pt win Manofthemountain in 3.15 Kempton at 10/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
1pt win Truckers Lodge in 3.35 Uttoxeter at 8/1 (General)
TRUCKERS LODGE, the runaway winner of the 2020 Midlands Grand National, looks in good enough form to take the Boulton Group-sponsored marathon again at Uttoxeter on Saturday.
This out-and-out stayer cantered home here two years ago to beat the re-opposing Captain Drake by 18 lengths and would certainly have won with an extra 8lb on his mark, which is required of him now.
Truckers Lodge could finish only seventh behind Time To Get Up 12 months ago off a 4lb higher mark but comes back this time in much better form compared to then having finished third in the Welsh Grand National and then third again, most promisingly, behind Fortescue and Fiddlerontheroof at Ascot last month.
The three-mile trip on that latter occasion must be a minimum for Lorcan Williams's mount, yet he ran a blinder.
Trainer Paul Nicholls also runs the 12-year-old Yala Enki, who is probably going to struggle off a handicap mark of 159 and 11st12lb, but his presence helps keep the selection's weight down.
Time To Get Up is only 4lb higher for last year's victory but he showed little at Aintree on his reappearance and finished off his legs, walking past the post, behind The Galloping Bear and Bristol De Mai at Haydock last month.
Earlier, NO WORD OF A LIE should relish a step up in distance in the Optimum Experience Handicap Hurdle over just short of three miles.
The six-year-old has shaped like a strong stayer since winning his novices' hurdle at Sedgefield in early December and showed a resolute attitude to chase home Ballybegg here and the promising Findthetime at Wetherby respectively in his last two starts over two-and-a-half miles.
On pedigree, No No Word Of A Lie should definitely get three miles and, with two career seconds on the Uttoxeter course, he has plenty going for him.
At Kempton, MANOFTHEMOUNTAIN can return successfully from a break in the Virgin Bet Handicap Chase.
Emma Lavelle’s gelding is 8lb higher compared to when finishing second to an in-form Domaine De L’Isle in this race last year, but he has since won at Cheltenham, finished second to the very useful Paint The Dream at Chepstow and wasn’t disgraced in the Paddy Power Gold Cup.
Freshened up since waiting for better ground, all is set fair for a big run with stable jockey Tom Bellamy taking the mount in preference to course and distance winner Killer Clown.
Posted at 1615 GMT on 18/03/22
