Free one-month trial offer for Racing TV
By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Tue July 29, 2025 · 2h ago

We are all set for a glorious week of top-drawer action and Racing TV is the only channel broadcasting every race live from both the Qatar Goodwood Festival and Galway Summer Festival!

What's more, Sporting Life readers can enjoy it all with a free one month trial of the channel.

Call 0344 855 2977 or click here to start your free month trial now

Why take up a Racing TV free trial?

Watch every race live from 61 British and Irish racecourses including over 100 meetings!

More accessible than ever before

It has never been easier to watch all the action unfold during your free trial, as you can enjoy it via your television on Sky or Large Screen App (Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV), desktop, tablet and mobile via racingtv.com! Plus, never miss a race with Racing TV Extra as you can watch live streams from each racecourse in addition to the main channel, race replays, feature programmes and interviews on demand.

Hurry, this offer must end on Saturday - so don't miss out!

Call 0344 855 2977 or click here to start your free one month trial now

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

