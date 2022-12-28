Ben Linfoot guides you through the six races on ITV4 on Thursday and he has two recommended bets.

ITV tips: Thursday December 29 1pt win Spirit Of Legend in 2.55 Leopardstown at 7/1 (bet365) 1pt win Boldmere in 2.40 Doncaster at 8/1 (bet365)

QUEENS BROOK - 1.10 Leopardstown

Thursday’s ITV4 coverage takes in four from Leopardstown and two from Doncaster and we kick-off with the Grade 2 BeattheBank.ie Irish EBF Mares Hurdle in Ireland. This shouldn’t be too difficult to solve if QUEENS BROOK is at her best, Gordon Elliott’s mare perhaps having a bigger class edge over Shewearsitwell than official ratings suggest. Second in the Mares’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, Queens Brook looked better than ever last time out at Punchestown when she beat Heaven Help Us by an easy six lengths. Shewearsitwell is the main danger graduating from handicaps, but Gordon Elliott’s mare is expected to stamp her class on proceedings. FRONTAL ASSAULT - 1.45 Leopardstown

Elliott could have another good day and his Three Stripe Life looks a big player in the Grade 1 Neville Hotels Novice Chase if he’s recovered from Fairyhouse where he was pulled up after a bad mistake. Willie Mullins’ Gaillard Du Mesnil finished second in that race and looks set to go off a short price here, perhaps too short for a real stayer who is 0/6 over fences. With that in mind it could be worth looking at those at bigger prices and Elliott’s second-string FRONTAL ASSAULT looks the type who can outrun expectations. It’s not obvious who will make the running here but this horse stays further and Jordan Gainford could get a good spin out of him if he takes the bull by the horns. Hampered a couple of times early on in the Troytown, he might merely be a handicapper but if the front two in the market don’t perform this won’t take much winning. SHARJAH - 2.20 Leopardstown

If Mullins does win the Neville Hotels with Gaillard Du Mesnil he’ll be eyeing a quick Grade 1 double with State Man heading a strong Closutton team in the Matheson Hurdle. He beat stablemate SHARJAH by four lengths in the Morgiana but Leopardstown is the selection’s playground and he’s going for an incredible fifth successive win in the race under Patrick Mullins. For his seasonal reappearance he ran perfectly well in the Morgiana and is fully expected to take a step forward from that in his favourite race, so much so this might not be the penalty kick for State Man the odds would have you believe.

BOLDMERE - 2.40 Doncaster

It could be worth chancing BOLDMERE in the bet365 Handicap Chase at Doncaster despite his long absence of 607 days. His well being is pure guesswork but the absence is factored into his odds and the handicapper has given him a good chance in this from a mark of 128. He was a 10-length winner of this very race in 2019 off a 5lb higher mark and when he was last seen in a race at Uttoxeter in the May of 2021 he didn’t run badly at all off 135. Alex Hales does well with his recruits from other yards and the stable has just hit form thanks to an across the cards double on Wednesday. SPIRIT OF LEGEND - 2.55 Leopardstown

Top weight SPIRIT OF LEGEND can outclass them in the I.N.H Stallion Owners EBF Novice Handicap Hurdle at Leopardstown. Henry de Bromhead’s five-year-old impressed on his hurdling debut when managing to reel in Kilbree Warrior who had poached a clear lead. Kilbree Warrior franked the form when winning a Fairyhouse maiden hurdle by 16 lengths and De Bromhead won this race a few years ago with a similar type in Mind’s Eye. ZAMBELLA - 3.10 Doncaster