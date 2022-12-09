Ben Linfoot guides you through the ITV4 action on Saturday afternoon at Cheltenham and Doncaster and he has two recommended bets.

Racing betting tips: Saturday December 10 1pt win Sole Pretender in 1.50 Cheltenham at 14/1 (General) 1pt win Mr Dealer in 3.15 Doncaster at 9/1 (BetVictor, Coral, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | ITV7

"This is a real key race for him, he's got a good chance" | Cheltenham International Meeting Preview

SCRIPTWRITER - 1.30 Doncaster

After Friday’s meetings at Doncaster and Cheltenham took place there’s a degree of confidence the same can happen again on Saturday, although covering tracks after racing presents a different challenge with another very cold night in store. There are plenty of dual entries amongst the juveniles with the bet365 Summit Juvenile Hurdle taking place at Doncaster and the JCB Triumph Trial scheduled to kick-off Cheltenham’s card. Six horses are entered in both, but SCRIPTWRITER’s first preference is the Doncaster race that opens the ITV4 coverage and Milton Harris is taken to win the contest for the second year running. Scriptwriter will have to defy a penalty and a highly-touted rival in Nusret, but he impressed with the way he saw off subsequent Leicester winner Perseus Way at Cheltenham last time out and he’s taken to land the hat-trick.

SOLE PRETENDER - 1.50 Cheltenham

If Cheltenham is on the first ITV4 race from Prestbury Park is the day’s big handicap, the AIS December Gold Cup Handicap Chase, and Paul Nicholls’ Il Ridoto holds very solid claims. He travelled well in the Paddy Power Gold Cup, wasn’t beaten far despite a mistake at the last and he came down 1lb, too, so there’s plenty to like about him here on ground that will pose no problem to him. He’s been well found in the market, though, and there is a suspicion a stronger stayer could get to him up the hill, so a chance is taken on Irish raider SOLE PRETENDER. Norman Lee’s horse has form figures of 1-2-1 over 2m4f over hurdles, including when he won well in a Ballinrobe handicap off 137, so the step up in trip for the first time over fences could well produce improvement on his chasing form. If it does he’s a huge player here, as he’s been running well in two-mile novice chases around Cheltenham, and Michael O’Sullivan’s 5lb claim makes him an attractive proposition at around 14/1.

I LIKE TO MOVE IT - 2.25 Cheltenham

I’ve a feeling I LIKE TO MOVE IT won the Greatwood Hurdle despite some obstacles being omitted at the last Cheltenham meeting and he can go in again up in grade in the Unibet International Hurdle. Nigel Twiston-Davies’ horse loves Cheltenham and this small field plays to his strengths as he can ask questions of his rivals at key stages from the front under a no-nonsense ride from Sam T-D. Epatante is clearly a danger getting 5lb, but we’ve seen her be vulnerable before when her jumping is put under pressure and she’ll have to hurdle fluently to overhaul I Like To Move It. If Knappers Hill pesters the selection things could be set up nicely for her, but I Like To Move It is an improving horse who is taken to see off all rivals in this. MANINSANE - 2.40 Doncaster

The Bet Boost at Bet365 Handicap Chase won’t take much winning at Doncaster and preference is for Charlie Longsdon’s MANINSANE. The seven-year-old has made a good start to life over fences and left behind all of his previous form when winning in a first-time tongue-tie at Huntingdon last time out. He’s gone up to a mark of 113 for that, but he looked booked for second in a Doncaster handicap hurdle this time last year off 116 when falling at the last and there’s no doubt he’s improved for seeing a fence. WEVEALLBEENCAUGHT - 3.00 Cheltenham

Twiston-Davies’ WEVEALLBEENCAUGHT ran a cracker on hurdles debut at this track last time out and he’s taken to get his first win over timber under his belt in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle. Weak in the market over a 2m5f trip that looked a tad sharp for hi, Weveallbeencaught ran on for third nicely in what looked a good race and serious improvement is expected now he’s up to three miles with a run in the bank. He faces stern opposition in the shape of Outlaw Peter who also looks a three-miler all over after leaning his trade over shorter trips. Paul Nicholls’ horse is a danger, but there’s so much potential from the lightly-raced Weveallbeencaught that he gets the nod.

MR DEALER - 3.15 Doncaster

The bet365 Novices’ Handicap Hurdle over the extended 2m3f at Doncaster looks wide open with question marks hanging over the whole of the field. Maillot Blanc has assumed favouritism having been beaten off a lower mark at 33/1 last time out which tells you all you need to know about this motley crew. With that in mind it could be worth chancing one of the outsiders of the field in MR DEALER, a lightly-raced 10-year-old who is nowhere near as exposed as his double-digit age suggests. Indeed, this is just his ninth run over hurdles and third handicap, while his best runs have come over this sort of trip on similar ground, so he could well play a leading role under Brian Hughes if he comes on for his Wetherby reappearance, as expected. MARTELLO SKY - 3.35 Cheltenham