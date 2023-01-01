Check out our guide to the New Year's Day action from Cheltenham, Musselburgh and Tramore, live on ITV.

1.20 Cheltenham

Mortlach is 4-10 over fences but much more exposed than most of these and appears to have had limitations exposed lately. Beauport looked a smart recruit when beating experienced opposition at Carlisle but then failed to land the odds at Haydock. Thunder Rock is 2-2 over fences, however, but is elevated from handicap company along with Harper's Brook. MONMIRAL was no match for Jonbon at Warwick in November but meets nothing of that one’s calibre today so should go one better as The Real Whacker’s win here in the autumn came over 3m and against weaker opposition. 1.35 Musselburgh

Minella Drama needs step up on November’s third at Haydock but Pay The Piper finished in front of a couple of these when third at Kelso. The winning run of Gold Des Bois came to an end at Cheltenham and Half Shot is upped in class bidding for a hat-trick while Baron De Midleton returned a beaten favourite at Sedgefield. COOPER’S CROSS would have finished closer to the winner if not for a bad mistake at Aintree and Stuart Coltherd’s charge gets another chance given his current good form.

1.55 Cheltenham

A wide-open renewal. Simply The Betts seeks to go one better than last year racing off a 4lb lower mark. Paul Nicholls also runs Il Ridoto, who split Midnight River and Deyrann de Carjac when fourth in the Paddy Power here in November. Nassalam was only sixth that day but Sebastopol, Eden Du Houx, Brave Seasca and Fantastic Lady are among a host of recent winners though SHAKEM UP’ARRY also made a winning reappearance. Ben Pauling’s gelding may be the one to side with given the runner-up at Exeter, Tile Tapper, filled the same position in a hot handicap at Kempton over Christmas. Stolen Silver came back lame after unseating his rider in the Paddy Power but is useful on his day, as is War Lord, and none of the others are dismissed out of hand. 2.15 Tramore

Things just didn’t work out for MINELLA INDO in the Punchestown Gold Cup but the 2021 Cheltenham Gold Cup hero escapes penalties in this affair and should have no issues with the prevailing going. Stattler is unbeaten over fences and has proved a redoubtable stayer. It won’t be easy to give 8lbs away though he possesses a most willing attitude. Cilaos Emery raced keenly at Thurles on his reappearance and his jumping has often let him down when upped in class but El Barra should at least be match fit ahead of today’s assignment.

2.30 Cheltenham

Dashel Drasher ran a fine race over fences last time at Aintree having won over hurdles at that track earlier when favourite Brewin'upastorm departed at the first flight. A Grade 1 winner at the Festival here last March and later at Punchestown, MARIE’S ROCK returns from a break but may be hard to beat again if fully wound-up with Nico de Boinville preferring the mare to November’s Newbury winner First Street. There are plenty of dangers, however, as I Like To Move It took a big step forward when landing the Greatwood here in November and Knappers Hill won the Elite Hurdle at Wincanton in the same month. Botox Has has been in good form over 3m this season and beat Brewin'upastorm in the National Spirit at Fontwell last year but this company may be too hot for Tritonic and Langer Dan. 2.45 Musselburgh

HOMME PUBLIC placed in a tougher contest than this at Sandown when bidding for a hat-trick. A similar effort should see him go close in this lesser company. Nayati ran below par behind the selection but won at Bangor earlier while Voix Du Reve has a shout on a second at Aintree two runs ago. Al Zaraqaan beat Socialist Agenda when winning a lower grade contest over track and trip but is 9lb higher and both Parisencore and First Impression are preferred off their current marks. 3.05 Cheltenham