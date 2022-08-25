Man On The Spot provides a tip for every race on the ITV4 Racing League card at Newcastle on Thursday.

SEVEN POCKETS - 5.45 Newcastle

Wynter Wildes and Emaraty Hero finished practically upsides when filling the places at Doncaster and the latter had earlier finished in front of SEVEN POCKETS at Haydock. But Roger Varian’s charge failed to see out the 1m6f trip on that occasion, having completed a double before that, and gets another chance back over this shorter distance. Solar Joe is upped in trip 9lb higher than when scoring at Pontefract last month but Trinity Girl has been thereabouts recently.

POSTMARK - 6.15 Newcastle

Frankie Dettori steered POSTMARK (NAP) to a convincing victory at Lingfield a fortnight ago and another bold bid is expected despite a 7lb rise. Tregony won at the same fixture with Jean Baptiste behind but Natchez Trace landed a lower grade contest at Southwell last time. Highwaygrey won at Ayr with Zuraig back in third while My Little Queens and Geremia usually run their races at this level. Maiden winner Swatch makes his handicap debut on his first start since March. BALTIMORE BOY - 6.45 Newcastle

Menai Bridge placed over a longer trip at Lingfield last time but Global Spirit won over today’s distance at Pontefract. Galiac and Double Dealin are usually in the mix and the latter will be sharper for last month’s comeback run here when finishing ahead of Give It Some Teddy. The latter has subsequently gone close at Redcar but novice winner BALTIMORE BOY has more scope than most having his first outing in a handicap and Michael Bell’s charge may prove the one to side with.

HONKY TONK MAN - 7.15 Newcastle

Alrehb was beaten only a neck in one of these races at Doncaster with Fresh Hope behind but HONKY TONK MAN is preferred. The latter placed at Lingfield a fortnight ago, despite having to be switched for a clear run, and looks up to scoring off his current mark on that form. Gumdrop posted his best effort so far this year when going close at Thirsk while Riot has slipped down the weights and has his second start for a new yard. MINNESOTA LAD - 7.45 Newcastle

Prairie Falcon drops back down in trip after scoring over 7f at Goodwood but MINNESOTA LAD moves in the opposite direction. The latter won a maiden over the minimum trip at Beverley with plenty left in the tank and Richard Fahey’s charge looks worth sticking with. Zaman Jemil also makes his handicap debut with Frankie taking over the reins while Sanks A Million and Tanzanite placed in handicaps recently, though the latter was due to run at Catterick yesterday.

TRUE MASON - 8.15 Newcastle

A switch of yards and the application of a tongue-tie has seen TRUE MASON win three of his last four outings. He may not have finished winning yet despite a further rise in the weights. Vince Lombardi won a lower grade sprint at Carlisle while Mitrosonfire scored over 7f at Newmarket and Natural Path placed over the same distance at Lingfield. Mokaatil won over the minimum trip at Sandown but Badri has been in good form on this surface at Southwell and Mojomaker has been in the mix at Doncaster lately. CUBAN BREEZE - 8.45 Newcastle