Man On The Spot provides a guide to the ITV races on Saturday, which features the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury.

1.20 Newbury

Definite made all at Haydock before beaten off today’s mark at Nottingham and is now fitted with a tongue-tie. Frantanck was less than convincing upped to today’s trip at Sandown and may revert to his earlier front-running tactics for this. ROGUE ROCKET raced at the same Sandown fixture when beaten over a mile but was doing his best work in the final furlong and this extra distance looks sure to suit. Highland Premiere struggled in a higher grade at Goodwood last time but had been thereabouts before that.

1.40 Ripon

The handicapper has NEW DEFINITION some way clear on official ratings and, while that’s no guarantee of success, the colt can bounce back from a surprise defeat at Musselburgh last week. Wen Moon doesn’t appeal as a sprinter on pedigree but Ben Haslam’s charge knew his job when obliging in a maiden over course and distance. Florida Filly didn't get home over 6f at York but has won twice over this distance and late foal Prince Of Pillo made a winning start and has plenty of scope. 1.55 Newbury

VICTORY DANCE is clear of today’s opposition at the weights and boasts the strongest form having been beaten only a head in the Group 2 Superlative Sakes at Newmarket - the Godolphin colt can go one better in this. Bluelight Bay came up short in the Richmond at Goodwood and is upped in trip and the remainder step up in class. The unbeaten fillies Ferrari Queen and Candle Of Hope are both entered in the Fillies’ Mile later in the season but face their toughest tasks so far while Cite D'Or only won a Brighton maiden.

2.10 Newmarket

Jamie Spencer looks a good fit for SEA SYLPH and she should appreciate this afternoon’s evident drop in class. Atlantis has taken time to come to hand but a recent victory will have boosted confidence ahead of an autumn campaign. Australian Angel has taken advantage of some lenient handicapping to pick up three wins this season and she remains in good heart but Single and Rozalia have a bit to find on recent evidence. 2.30 Newbury

The St Leger entry ZACHARIAH disappointed at Newmarket having earlier gone close in the Queen’s Vase at Ascot but still arrives with the best form of these. Away He Goes has struggled since finishing runner-up in last year’s Goodwood Cup while Universal Order has to be forgiven a poor effort at Newmarket. Outbox has been nowhere near his best the last twice and Silence Please has plenty to find on these terms.

2.50 Ripon

JUSTANOTHERBOTTLE appears to hold strong claims of repeating last year’s success despite fading quickly in the Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood. Summerghand was ahead of him on that occasion but high draws have been favoured in recent years and both the latter and Blackrod have been done few favours on that score. Snash still remains potentially well treated on his previous form for Charlie Hills and he wasn’t stopping at Ayr in their Gold Cup trial but Intrinsic Bond can race keenly, though kept on stoutly at Thirsk last month. Misty Grey has the highest draw and won previously here for former connections but shoulders top weight.

3.00 Newbury

Clive Cox bids to win this for the third time in succession but Dance Fever has been beaten in lower grade races the last twice and this is a tougher race than the handicap at Goodwood in which Gisburn finished second. DOCUMENTING hasn’t won a handicap for some time but has placed off higher marks and ran well in the International at Ascot last time. Kevin Frost’s charge may prove the one to side with given Fivethousandtoone steps up in trip and Silent Film has been way below his best in both outings since returning from a lay-off. 3.18 Newmarket

Lord Rapscallion showed a bit more last time at Epsom and the assessor is finally dropping him down the weights but Mick Appleby has a good record with his participants in this race so recent Lingfield scorer COME ON GIRL is most interesting despite no wins from 14 previous starts on Turf. Strike missed the break at Salisbury though he’s very lightly raced for his age and Wentworth Falls was second in this race last year when running off a 3lb higher mark. Mister Bluebird has already notched up handicap victories at Ascot and Musselburgh this term and can't be ignored under 5lb claimer Harry Davies.

3.35 Newbury