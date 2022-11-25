Check out the ITV3 races from Newbury and Newcastle on Saturday as Ben Linfoot guides you through the action including three recommended bets.

Racing betting tips: Saturday November 26 1pt win Parisencore in 2.30 Newbury at 12/1 (General) 1pt win Annsam in 3.05 Newbury at 16/1 (General) 1pt win Only Money in 3.40 Newbury at 11/2 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | ITV7

CAP DU NORD - 1.20 Newbury

Eight races on ITV3 this Saturday and the ground will likely be riding on the fast side of good again at Newbury, particularly on the chase course, with the watering policy only ensuring it doesn’t ride like a road. CAP DU NORD does not mind these sort of conditions one bit and he was a hugely impressive winner of the Sir Peter O’Sullevan Memorial Handicap Chase two years ago when making his name in the game. At his best he’s a strong traveller over three miles so this extended 2m6f plays to his strengths and he looked in good heart when a hampered third behind Frodon in the Badger Beers last time out. Ellis Collier is a capable 7lb claimer that gives Cap Du Nord a relatively light racing weight and he’s taken to see off Kapcorse, a two-time winner of this contest.

LORD ROCO - 1.35 Newcastle

James Ewart’s LORD ROCO can improve on his good chasing debut in the Betfair Daily Rewards Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase at Newcastle. The six-year-old’s best run over hurdles came when he won at Newcastle and he looks a better chaser judging by his good second to Grand Voyage where he might’ve won with a better jump at the last. The handicapper has left him on the same mark of 117 which makes him of obvious interest at a track he clearly likes.

WEST BALBOA - 1.55 Newbury

Dan Skelton started the Newbury meeting with a bang on Friday and his WEST BALBOA looks a big player in the Coral Racing Club Handicap Hurdle off a mark of 127. The Yeats mare finished second to Stage Star in the Challow when last seen and she previously travelled strongly on good to soft ground at Warwick when winning with ease. A mark of 127 gives her a fairly low base to start from and with the Skelton yard firing on all cylinders it would be no surprise if she made a winning start in handicap company.

CONSTITUTION HILL - 2.10 Newcastle

We anticipate seeing Britain’s big Champion Hurdle hope for the second week running and hopefully this time there’s no late withdrawal in the Grade 1 Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle. CONSTITUTION HILL was pulled out of Ascot last week but their loss is Newcastle’s gain and few horses have come out of novice company with such a big reputation in recent years. The quality of his Sky Bet Supreme win has been underlined by Jonbon’s transition to fences and it will be a big shock if he’s beaten here with stablemate Epatante the main threat at the weights. She could be handled tenderly if her stablemate is away and gone, though, so consider Tommy’s Oscar in the forecast and ‘without’ markets as he looked in good heart when second to Banbridge over fences at Cheltenham. PARISENCORE - 2.30 Newbury

Nicky Richards is in tremendous form and his PARISENCORE looks underestimated in the Coral Bet Bundles Intermediate Handicap Hurdle at Newbury. The six-year-old continues to progress through the ranks and his handicap hurdle performances are evidence of a horse seriously on the upgrade. He bolted up at Perth on his handicap debut off 116, he was keen when second off 120 at Bangor in May and he improved again when winning off 122 at Wetherby on his seasonal reappearance. His neck win last time masks his dominance, as he cruised through the contest on the speed and jumped well, only for Albert’s Back, ridden brilliantly by Brian Hughes, to finish well and give him a scare. The good thing is the handicapper could only move him up 4lb, so he’s a player in this better race and is worth chancing at 12/1.

ANNSAM- 3.05 Newbury

Evan Williams is another trainer whose horses are running really well and his ANNSAM looks a big player in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury. The seven-year-old is a third-season chaser but he’s alternated between hurdles and fences in that timeframe so has only had seven steeplechasing starts. Of those his best run came on good to soft ground at Ascot when he won the Silver Cup in great fashion last December, form that was boosted several times. He improved for a run last season, so his Ascot reappearance should’ve blown the cobwebs away and he was dropped a few pounds to 137 – only 3lb higher than that aforementioned career-best win. The ground is ideal for him and he’ll be in the van under Adam Wedge, so he has plenty going for him at a big price. INTO OVERDRIVE - 3.25 Newcastle

L’Homme Presse returns (hopefully) in the Betfair Exchange Rehearsal Handicap Chase at Newcastle but he’ll do well to give the best part of two stone to INTO OVERDRIVE. Mark Walford’s horse is on a real roll and he advertised his stamina for this sort of test when hosing up at Perth on his final start last season. He looked in great heart when making most over the extended 2m4f at Wetherby on his return, winning well despite a late stumble and a mistake at the last, and he can make the most of the weight he receives from the favourite.

ONLY MONEY - 3.40 Newbury