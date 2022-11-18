Ben Linfoot struck with 5/1 winner Fennor Cross last Sunday and he has three recommended bets for Saturday's action as he guides you through the ITV races.

Racing betting tips: Saturday November 19 1pt win Ailie Rose in 2.25 Haydock at SP 1pt win Boothill in 3.15 Ascot at 5/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 2pts win Houston Texas in 3.35 Haydock at 4/1 (BoyleSports, bet365)

HITMAN - 1.50 Haydock

Seven races on ITV Saturday and persistent rain throughout the week has turned the ground on the soft side at Haydock for their Grade 1 Betfair Chase card. The action kicks off with the Get Daily Rewards With Betfair Graduation Chase and this represents a good chance for Paul Nicholls’ HITMAN to end a string of crossbar efforts with a win. He’s got 10lb in hand of his nearest rival on official figures in this level weights contest and his Old Roan Chase second looks all the better since third home Ga Law won at Cheltenham. Hitman’s a fascinating project for Nicholls and this looks a crucial educational stage if he’s to bloom in a Grade 1 at some point this season.

L’HOMME PRESSE - 2.05 Ascot

Hitman’s second preference is in the Chanelle Pharma 1965 Chase at Ascot but presuming he doesn’t run here this looks a perfect opportunity for L’HOMME PRESSE to bounce back. Venetia Williams’ seven-year-old progressed throughout last season, winning here at Ascot on his way to Brown Advisory success at Cheltenham before he flunked at Aintree when his yard wasn’t firing. That’s the concern here as Williams has been very quiet, but her time of year is surely just around the corner and he hasn’t got much to beat if he’s to have realistic ambitions of competing in races like the King George.

AILIE ROSE -2.25 Haydock

The Betfair Exchange Stayers’ Handicap Hurdle is a terrific betting heat as always and there are lots of likely types in here. Might I, Run For Oscar and Good Risk At All are improving young horses on the up but they haven’t been missed in the market and two of them come in here without a run. At 20/1 AILIE ROSE looks a big each-way price for Stuart Crawford, as she gets a 6lb pull with the latter – not including Ben Bromley’s 7lb claim – on their Carlisle run which she should come on from. She’s well proven on testing ground having won on heavy at Ayr in January and she’s all stamina, a three-mile winner who wants it gruelling. From the bottom of the weights she can have a big say at a big price. If you can get 20s she's a bet, but she could drift out again after midweek money so we'll take a chance at SP with her. CONSTITUTION HILL - 2.40 Ascot

The eagerly-awaited reappearance of CONSTITUTION HILL is on in the Coral Ascot Hurdle and he should make light work of Goshen and co. A brilliant winner of the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham, that performance elevated him to a Timeform rating 12lb better than two-time Champion Hurdle winner, Honeysuckle, so no wonder he's a short-priced antepost favourite in that market. Tackling the extended 2m3f at Ascot is an interesting starting point considering his March goal but he’s got stamina as well as class and settling at the rhythm they go here could be a key part of his education. This is just his fourth start, but he’s the bright young thing of British jumps racing and it will be disappointing if he doesn’t give the likes of Goshen and Brewin’upastorm a good beating.

A PLUS TARD - 3.00 Haydock

The rain asks a different question of A PLUS TARD compared to last year but Henry de Bromhead’s class act can handle conditions and land a second Betfair Chase. He was brilliant in this race 12 months ago and he bettered that performance in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, both victories coming on Good to Soft ground. Beaten at Christmas on softer conditions, the De Bromhead yard was very quiet then but they are firing now and A Plus Tard can travel smoothly throughout under Rachael Blackmore. His brilliance may well be blunted a little, maybe not, but either way he’s expected to get the job done with Eldorado Allen taken to pick up the pieces for the forecast spot. BOOTHILL - 3.15 Ascot

Sporting Life Arkle winner Edwardstone reappears in the Jim Barry Wines Hurst Park Handicap Chase and he could well outclass his rivals off a big weight. His price is tight though considering the task in hand and giving 21lb to Harry Fry’s BOOTHILL looks a tough assignment for Alan King’s horse. He jumped and travelled really well on his second go over a fence at Newton Abbot last time out and the second home, Datsalrightgino, franked the form with a seven-length win at Chepstow. Fry picks his Ascot targets carefully as an excellent 23% strike-rate shows and his Boothill could well claim a mighty scalp here under Johnny Burke.

HOUSTON TEXAS - 3.35 Haydock