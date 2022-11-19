Ben Linfoot struck with 5/1 winner Boothill (20p R4) on Saturday and he has a guide to Sunday's action including a 16/1 bet at Exeter.

MINELLA CROONER - 1.30 Punchestown

Seven races on a bonus ITV4 programme and we kick off with the Grade 2 Liam & Valerie Brennan Florida Pearl Novice Chase at Punchestown. Noel Meade holds a strong hand here but Gordon Elliott, who has won four of the last six renewals of this race, runs an interesting chasing debutant against them in MINELLA CROONER. He ran a belting race in the 2m6f Grade 1 novice hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival, running on for second behind the well-ridden Minella Cocooner with nothing else coming from off the pace. That run suggests he could be the best of these by some margin and Elliott said after the run he’d be contesting staying novice chases this season. SHARJAH - 2.05 Punchestown

Only Abracadabras’ neck has prevented Willie Mullins from winning the last 11 renewals of the Unibet Morgiana Hurdle and with three of the five runners this time around he’s a short price to be going home with the trophy once again. State Man looks set to go off favourite but he could be vulnerable in open company in a small field over two miles first time up and preference is for stablemate SHARJAH who has been here and done it in identical circumstances twice before. He’s a force to be reckoned with in these early-season Grade 1s and Patrick Mullins gets on brilliantly with him, so he’s taken to win his seventh top-level race. Off for 326 days, he’s gone very well fresh several times before and his rider has ben very happy with him at home in his preparations.

BOWTOGREATNESS - 2.25 Exeter

Ben Pauling’s horses are running really well and Harry Redknapp’s BOWTOGREATNESS makes plenty of appeal on chasing debut in the Devonshire Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase at Exeter. He was declared for a void race at Market Rasen a few days ago and was really well backed in an interesting field so he’s clearly fit and firing ahead of his first go over fences. His win in a Leicester novice hurdle back in January suggests a mark of 130 could be well within reach and he signed off in a Grade 1 at Aintree where he was too keen. The lightly-raced Dubrovnik Harry, who won by 25 lengths at this track in heavy ground as a novice hurdler, is the danger. SEABANK BISTRO - 2.40 Punchestown

SEABANK BISTRO can land the Irish EBF Supporting galabid.com/t21 Auction For The Down Syndrome Centre Maiden Hurdle for Willie Mullins. The Champion Bumper fourth was done for speed in the Punchestown equivalent but he’s clearly got ability and this extended 2m5f trip can bring out the best of him on hurdling debut. HOW’S THE CRICKET - 3.00 Exeter

Harry Fry’s HOW’S THE CRICKET started from a lowly handicap mark over fences and he can go in again in the Exeter On Haldon Handicap Chase. The seven-year-old won nicely over hurdles on his debut for Fry, only to be disqualified for testing positive for a banned substance, but he subsequently started life over fences from a mark of 102 and he made a mockery of it at Ffos Las last month. An unseat from Ballinsker at the second last ensured a lonely final furlong for him, but he would’ve won easily anyway and an 8lb rise might not be enough to stop him here.

NELL’S WELL - 3.15 Punchestown

Sean O’Brien’s NELL’S WELL is of interest in the Pertemps Network Group Handicap Hurdle at Punchestown. The Gold Well mare is a strong stayer who won a Grade 3 novice at Cork over three miles on soft ground last season while she landed a handicap hurdle at the same track off 121 in March. Those wins give hope right-handed Punchestown will be ideal, as will the combination of three miles and yielding ground, while her first-time-out win last season is a positive, too. She’s 6lb higher than her Cork win here but with plenty in her favour she’s worth consideration at double-figure prices. NORTON HILL - 3.35 Exeter