Our man Andrew Asquith provides his guide to the ITV4 races at Down Royal and Exeter on Friday afternoon.

MAGICAL ZOE – 1.30 Down Royal

This Grade 3 mares’ novice hurdle is chock-full of potential and is a race well worth keeping an eye on moving forward. WIth that in mind, I’d rather look away from the head of the market as all of these are open to any amount of improvement, and the one who catches the eye is MAGICAL ZOE. She is the youngest in the field but she has made a striking impression in both of her starts so far, displaying a smart turn of foot when winning a bumper for Barry Fitzgerald in March and proving much too good for her rivals when following up on yard and hurdling debut at Wexford in September. That wasn’t a strong event, but Magical Zoe beat the standard setter with consummate ease, appearing to be learning on the job all of the time, and the official winning margin was in no way representative of her superiority on the day. It is interesting that Henry de Bromhead pitches her in at this level so early in her career and at around 16/1 she may be worth taking a chance on in a wide-open race.

BONNIE BRESIL – 1.50 Exeter

This is a competitive handicap for mares where several are open to improvement this season. The one who stands out at the prices, though, is the Henry Daly-trained BONNIE BRESIL, who creeps in at the bottom of the weights. She was given a considerate introduction in bumpers and offered something to work on sent hurdling at Bangor in January, but left the impression she was being brought along gradually when not knocked about on her next start. Bonnie Bresil offered more to work on when fourth at Ludlow on her final start in March and is just the type to progress now sent handicapping over a trip more in line with her pedigree. She also represents a yard that are going along nicely at present and double-figure prices look fair from what may turn out to be a lenient opening mark.

PIED PIPER – 2.05 Down Royal

Gordon Elliott has won two of the last three renewals of this Grade 2 and he once again holds all of the aces with his pair PIED PIPER and Fil Dor. Strong preference is for Pied Piper, who finished a neck behind Fil Dor in the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last season, but he is a more natural hurdler than that rival and could develop into a high-class sort this term. He could hardly have been any more impressive on his recent return at Cheltenham, either, jumping too well at times and just looking in a different league to his rivals. The bare form is nothing special, and he faces a sterner test here up against Fil Dor, but he is expected to pass with flying colours.

THYME HILL – 2.25 Exeter

A disappointing turnout for this novices’ chase and it is probably best to keep it simple and side with THYME HILL. A multiple Grade 1 winner over hurdles, he has been sparingly raced in recent years due to injuries, but he has the physique and demeanour which suggests he’ll make a chaser, and he has much superior form over hurdles to his rivals. Furthermore, Press Your Luck, the only winner in this sphere in the field, has a little to prove after whipping round and unseating his rider at the start last time, and Flash Collonges is yet to match his hurdles form over fences, while he looked a little laboured on his return at Chepstow last month. Thyme Hill will have been well prepared for his debut over fences and, granted a clear round, really ought to make a winning start in this sphere.

GEVREY – 2.40 Down Royal

GEVREY produced a career-best effort when resuming winning ways in a competitive handicap at Limerick 12 days ago and looks the most solid option in another open event. He produced a useful effort to defy top weight that day, proving himself back in top form following a mini blip earlier in the campaign. Davy Russell, who has been onboard for his last four victories, clearly gets a good tune out of him, and he is fancied to defy another 6 lb rise in the weights. MINELLA BUSTER – 3.00 Exeter

There a couple making there chase debut and some who have something to prove reverted back to fences in this stayers’ handicap chase, but the one with the most compelling claims is MINELLA BUSTER. He was just a fair performer over hurdles but he looked a good prospect when making a winning start over fences at Kempton last month. Admittedly, he was left with a good opportunity when the odds-on favourite departed, but there was plenty to like about the manner of his performance, his jumping improving as the race wore on and he was heavily eased on the run-in. That wasn’t much of a race and he is 9 lb higher in the weights now, but he was a winner in points, and strikes as the type that will develop into a much better chaser. This requires another step forward but he possesses the potential to do so.

THIRD TIME LUCKI – 3.35 Exeter