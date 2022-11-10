Ben Linfoot guides you through the four ITV4 races at Cheltenham on Friday and he has two recommended bets.

Racing betting tips: Friday November 11 1pt win Malystic in 1.45 Cheltenham at 9/1 (General) 1pt win Broken Quest in 2.55 Cheltenham at 8/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | ITV7

MALYSTIC – 1.45 Cheltenham

Four races from Prestbury Park on ITV4 as we ease into Cheltenham’s November fixture and Peter Niven’s MALYSTIC appeals in the opening handicap chase over two miles. I like the potential set-up for Malystic here, as there looks to be some good pace in the race thanks to Captain Tom Cat, Monsieur Lecoq and old rival Gold Des Bois, who he meets on 3lb better terms following a narrow defeat at Kelso last month. Malystic jumped well that day under Brian Hughes and he finished really strongly, which bodes well for this track. The likely stronger gallop can be the key to him travelling into things without getting outpaced and he can finish well up the hill on drying ground that he likes.

PULL AGAIN GREEN – 2.20 Cheltenham

PULL AGAIN GREEN’s claims in the SSS Super Alloys Novices’ Handicap Chase are tough to assess, unless you believe there is serious improvement under the bonnet. I’m firmly in that camp as he looked in need of the experience on his chasing debut at The Showcase (see video replay below), where he was third after jumping sketchily having been sent off 2/1 favourite. Fergal O’Brien’s horse was a promising novice hurdler last season, though, and with one fencing run under his belt he’s expected to deliver a significantly improved performance. Hereditary Rule looks the form pick, and he’s got plenty of experience, but he does look vulnerable to one that takes a big leap forward.

BROKEN QUEST – 2.55 Cheltenham

The Glenfarclas Veterans’ Handicap Chase replaces the Cross Country with the ground too fast in the middle of the course and several old favourites have turned up over the conventional fences. Ballyandy has been in good form over hurdles this year and shaped well on his return to steeplechasing, while Kauto Riko and Magic Dancer will have their supporters, too, but BROKEN QUEST is the one to be on at 8/1. David Dennis is a dab hand with a veteran – think Indy Five and Innisfree Lad, who have won races of this type over the last few years – and this horse rattled in a hat-trick on good ground in the spring. Those wins were achieved on sharper tracks over three miles, but two and a half around Cheltenham looks ideal and he will strip fitter for his Chepstow return.

WEVEALLBEENCAUGHT – 3.30 Cheltenham