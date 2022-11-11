Ben Linfoot guides you through the four ITV4 races at Cheltenham on Saturday, as well as the two races at Lingfield, and he has four recommended bets.

Racing betting tips: Saturday November 12 1pt win Umbrigado in 2.20 Cheltenham at 14/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 1pt win Judicial in 2.35 Lingfield at 6/1 (General) 0.5pts e.w Forecast in 2.55 Cheltenham at 25/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4) 1pt win Forest Of Dean in 3.10 Lingfield at 10/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | ITV7

MONMIRAL - 1.45 Cheltenham

ITV’s Saturday Paddy Power Gold Cup day coverage begins at Cheltenham with the Arkle Trial and Paul Nicholls’ MONMIRAL can get off to a winning start over fences. A Grade One winner as a juvenile, he should’ve benefitted for an extra season over hurdles as he turned five, a campaign that culminated in another good run at Aintree behind Epatante. That should’ve teed him up nicely for a career over fences and he’s expected to improve on his form now he goes over the bigger obstacles. Nicholls says in his Betfair column he expects him to improve with experience, but you can be sure he’ll be well prepared for this and he’s taken to get the better of Tommy’s Oscar in the opener.

UMBRIGADO - 2.20 Cheltenham

The Paddy Power Gold Cup is the tightest of handicaps with just 5lb between the top 14 on Timeform ratings and getting the dream trip will go a long way to deciding this. That could easily be on the front end, keeping out of trouble, which brings Coole Cody and Storm Control into calculations, with both having good winning form at the track. Preference however is for the in-form David Pipe’s UMBRIGADO, who will hopefully get a nice tow into things from mid-division under Tom Scudamore. He’s lightly-raced over fences having had just the six starts in steeplechases, a win in the Greatwood Gold Cup at Newbury off Saturday’s mark of 144 highlighting his claims from a handicapping perspective. Two spins over timber will have set him right following wind surgery and it looks significant Pipe now reaches for the first-time blinkers, given this horse rattled off a hat-trick when cheekpieces were first reapplied.

"He's a good each way bet" | Paddy Power Gold Cup preview

JUDICIAL - 2.35 Lingfield

The evergreen JUDICIAL has been first, fifth and second in this race the last three years and he can win the Listed Bet UK Golden Rose Stakes for a second time on Saturday. Julie Camacho’s 10-year-old has held his form well despite his advancing years this season and his win at Beverley last time out suggested he’s almost as good as ever. He can save ground from his inside draw and finish well at a track that suits his closing style. Another old favourite, Summerghand, has a win to his name here, too, and he’s been in great form all season, but Judicial is taken to swoop fast and late under Jim Crowley.

FORECAST - 2.55 Cheltenham

It could be worth taking a swing at one in the Paddy Power Games Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham. Shearer doesn’t look a handicap blot back in the sphere off a mark of 139 by any means, while Annual Invictus has questions to answer reverting to hurdles, ditto Padleyourowncanoe. With plenty of prominent racers in the field, as well, it could pay to be patient and Martin Keighley’s FORECAST is tempting at a big price. He’ll be ridden with restraint, he goes well on good ground, he’s well handicapped on his old form and he stays three miles well, so he’s worth a small each-way poke in an open race.

Matt Brocklebank has been amongst the winners - don't miss his Saturday selections

FOREST OF DEAN - 3.10 Lingfield

William Buick was awesome at Keeneland in the Breeders’ Cup last weekend and he can shine on the slightly lesser card at Lingfield aboard FOREST OF DEAN in the Listed Bet UK Churchill Stakes on Saturday. John & Thady Gosden’s Godolphin-owned son of Iffraaj has winning form at the track by virtue of his Winter Derby success in 2021 and he’s been lightly-raced since with just three subsequent runs – his latest coming in this year’s renewal of the Winter Derby. He was beaten by three good horses that day in Alenquer, Lord North and Fancy Man, so this represents a drop in class, and he goes well fresh, so the 259-day absence is of no concern. There are some interesting rivals against him, but the selection’s course experience can count for plenty and he represents a bit of value against the likes of Missed The Cut and Bolshoi Ballet.

UNANSWERED - 3.30 Cheltenham