Top tipster Simon Holt guides you through Saturday's ITV action from Sandown, Musselburgh and Leopardstown.

Recommended bets, Saturday February 4 1pt win Flower Of Scotland in 2.03 Musselburgh at 6/1 (General) 1pt win Coquelicot in 2.55 Sandown at 11/1 (BetVictor, Coral, Ladbrokes) 1pt win Kihavah in 3.16 Musselburgh at 10/1 (General) 1pt win Rapper 3.30 Sandown at 6/1 (William Hill, BetVictor, Coral) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Saturday's ITV selections: Twinjets 1.10 Sandown, Halo Des Obeaux 1.28 Musselburgh, Red Rookie 1.45 Sandown, FLOWER OF SCOTLAND 2.03 Musselburgh, Monmiral 2.20 Sandown, Ballygrifincottage 2.40 Wetherby, COQUELICOT 2.55 Sandown, Stattler 3.05 Leopardstown, KIHAVAH 3.16 Musselburgh, RAPPER 3.30 Sandown.

RAPPER ran out a wide-margin winner of a staying chase at Cheltenham on New Years Day when fitted with cheek pieces for the first time and can defy a 6lb rise in the ratings in Saturday's Virgin Bet Masters Handicap Chase at Sandown. Always racing strongly that day, the nine-year-old jumped soundly for jockey Richard Patrick and seems in good heart having previously chased home Fontaine Collonges and the subsequent Welsh Grand National runner-up The Big Breakaway at Haydock.

The signs are that Henry Daly's charge might be on the up this season and he could still be well handicapped having probably achieved less when earning his new mark of 143 in just a six-runner contest at Wincanton a year ago. At Cheltenham, Rapper had the race won when taking up the running two out, and looked to have plenty left in the tank up the hill. The cheek pieces certainly appeared to help though, at the age of nine, he may just be approaching his prime.

Earlier, COQUELICOT has the form to play a major part in the Virgin Bet Heroes Handicap Hurdle. This progressive mare won her first two starts this season at Ascot (2m7f) and on this course over two-and-a-half miles, and the latter performance was well advertised when the runner-up West Balboa went one better next time in the Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle.

Coquelicot looked all set to win again at Kempton over Christmas when leading approaching the home straight and it was no disgrace that she failed to repel the challenge of Glimpse Of Gala who is now 10lb higher having since won a Pertemps Qualifier at Warwick. Freshened up by trainer Anthony Honeyball, she appears well enough handicapped up just 1lb for that Kempton defeat and can emulate West Balboa here by beating the boys.

At Musselburgh, FLOWER OF SCOTLAND should relish the near-four mile journey in the bet365 Edinburgh National. Another improving mare, Danny McMenamin's mount seems in great form having run out the comfortable winner of a similar event - the Scottish Borders National over an extended four miles at Kelso - in early December when she was always going well and finished full of running.

The handicapper had no option but to give Flower Of Scotland an 8lb rise for that eased-down six lengths success and trainer Sandy Thomson, who also runs Doyen Breed (unproven at this sort of trip) and The Ferry Master (well beaten this season), has a fine record in these long-distance contests.

In the bet365 Scottish County Handicap Hurdle, KIHAVAH bids to follow up his novice victory at this meeting 12 months ago. A decisive winner that day from Since Day One, three times a winner subsequently over hurdles and fences, Adrian Keatley's gelding won on the Flat at York in May and is now 3lb lower in the weights compared to when beaten a length in a valuable handicap hurdle at Market Rasen in September.