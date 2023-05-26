Top Irish expert Fran Berry looks ahead to tonight's Curragh card and has a couple of selections to consider.
2pts win Saturn Seven in 5.25 Curragh at 16/5 (General)
1pt e.w. Anthem National in 8.00 Curragh at 20/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4)
The Tattersalls Irish Guineas meeting kicks off with an interesting card on Friday evening, and I'm keen on the chances of SATURN SEVEN in the Extra Place Races At Novibet Irish EBF Fillies Maiden at 5.25.
Ken Condon's filly shaped with plenty of promise when fourth on her Limerick debut and took another step forward when only narrowly missing out at Gowran Park last time.
She progressed again that day, just getting collared inside the last 50 yards by Fort Vega who gave the form a good boost when following up in a warm handicap at Naas which featured a couple of well-touted sorts.
Saturn Seven travelled strongly through that race and based on her performance there, and breeding, stepping down to the Curragh's stiff six furlongs on decent ground should prove absolutely ideal for a filly who appears well-drawn in stall 14.
I would be less convinced about this drop in trip for current favourite Danvers Gold and as such, Saturn Seven makes plenty of appeal at 16/5.
As you'd expect for the prize money on offer, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF 'Habitat' Handicap (8.00) is ultra-competitive with plenty holding chances.
However, the most interesting runner might be ANTHEM NATIONAL who recorded some very smart form when trained in the UK by the Crisfords.
Having made the move to Ireland to join the care of Joseph O'Brien, his first two efforts for his new trainer in the spring didn't set the world alight, before he shaped with much more promise in Listed company over five furlongs at Naas on Sunday.
He found himself parked in the middle of the track there on a day when it paid to be near the rail, but really caught the eye finishing strongly in the closing stages to suggest his trainer might be close to finding the key to him.
On all we know about Anthem National, stepping back to six furlongs will suit and armed with a nice, high draw, he looks primed for a big run from an attractive handicap mark.
With 20/1 still available, he's worth each-way investment.
Published at 1050 BST on 26/05/23
