The Tattersalls Irish Guineas meeting kicks off with an interesting card on Friday evening, and I'm keen on the chances of SATURN SEVEN in the Extra Place Races At Novibet Irish EBF Fillies Maiden at 5.25.

Ken Condon's filly shaped with plenty of promise when fourth on her Limerick debut and took another step forward when only narrowly missing out at Gowran Park last time.

She progressed again that day, just getting collared inside the last 50 yards by Fort Vega who gave the form a good boost when following up in a warm handicap at Naas which featured a couple of well-touted sorts.

Saturn Seven travelled strongly through that race and based on her performance there, and breeding, stepping down to the Curragh's stiff six furlongs on decent ground should prove absolutely ideal for a filly who appears well-drawn in stall 14.

I would be less convinced about this drop in trip for current favourite Danvers Gold and as such, Saturn Seven makes plenty of appeal at 16/5.