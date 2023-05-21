Top Irish expert Fran Berry looks ahead to the action from Leopardstown and he's got a solid each-way bet in the middle-distance handicap.
1pt e.w. Morph Speed in 8.00 Leopardstown at 11/2 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4)
After an informative meeting at the Curragh last night, Leopardstown stages a good card this evening and I'm going to be giving another chance to MORPH SPEED who could only finish eighth from a very wide draw when featuring in this column on Irish Guineas weekend.
He was just never able to get in and get cover at the Curragh last month and still looked to be racing fresh and keen heading to the final couple of furlongs.
You'd have think with a kinder draw on that occasion, he would have got a lot closer to the principals and on the back of that run in a premier handicap, he drops down quite significantly in grade.
Given his three wins in 2021, which featured one over this course and distance on good ground and another in a better-class race at Killarney, he's a very attractive proposition having been drawn in four this time.
Conor Stone-Walsh is a capable apprentice in for the ride and trainer Joseph O'Brien had the three winners yesterday which is encouraging as well. He should go very well with so much in his favour and the four places across the board makes him a solid each-way bet.
Preview posted 1012 BST on 08/06/23
We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Further support and information can be found at GamCare and gamblingtherapy.org.