After an informative meeting at the Curragh last night, Leopardstown stages a good card this evening and I'm going to be giving another chance to MORPH SPEED who could only finish eighth from a very wide draw when featuring in this column on Irish Guineas weekend.

He was just never able to get in and get cover at the Curragh last month and still looked to be racing fresh and keen heading to the final couple of furlongs.

You'd have think with a kinder draw on that occasion, he would have got a lot closer to the principals and on the back of that run in a premier handicap, he drops down quite significantly in grade.