Chris Day looks ahead to the weekend action and has four bets across Sandown and Haydock including in the Coral-Eclipse.

Racing betting tips: Sandown & Haydock Saturday 1pt win Liverpool Knight in 3.15 Haydock at 12/1 (General) 1pt win Raasel in 1.50 Sandown at 7/2 (General) 1pt e.w Sinjaari in 2.25 Sandown at 13/2 (Sky Bet, Hills 1/4 1,2,3) 1pt e.w Alenquer in 3.35 Sandown at 8/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

As is tradition, the first Saturday in July gives us the first opportunity to assess this year’s Classic generation against their elders and a terrific race looks in store for the Coral-Eclipse. It’s been a superb start to the Flat season, a foray back to when I first got interested in racing with Sir Michael Stoute training the Derby winner and the following day, an unexposed Aga Khan-owned colt putting in a superb display in winning the French Derby by over five lengths. The French Derby winner, Vadeni, has been supplemented for £50,000 for this contest after blowing the field apart at Chantilly in soft ground and connections clearly feel he’s going to take all the beating on Saturday. It’s true that the second had been thrashed by Desert Crown in the Dante and the third home, the French Guineas winner, probably didn’t stay or like the ground so it’s possible he had everything in his favour on the day. The other Classic winner in the field, Godolphin’s Irish Guineas winner, Native Trail, looked ready for the step up in trip in winning at the Curragh and was following up his narrow second to Coroebus in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket. That form was franked when Coroebus won the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot with Lusail, sixth at Newmarket, filling the runner-up berth. Perfect Power, the Commonwealth Cup winner, had finished a further place in arrears and the form does look very strong. The big advantage three year olds hold over their older adversaries is the 10lb allowance they receive and it’s easy to see why the market favours them with the Classic generation having won four of the last ten renewals of the race. Aidan O’Brien also runs a couple of three year olds in Aikhal, very impressive at the Curragh on Sunday, and Derby sixth, Stone Age, also engaged. Good horses they undoubtedly are but breaking through at the top level in this race will be an extremely tough ask.

I can’t really see the Tattersalls Gold Cup runner up, High Definition, being good enough for this, although he did run a very good third in the Coronation Cup at Epsom on his last appearance. William Haggas’ Dubai Honour looks to have a few pounds to find with the best of these but could easily find improvement on his seasonal reappearance in the UK, Real World keeps running into Baaeed over a mile so steps up again in trip and Lord North appears to be slightly below his brilliant best since returning from a winter in Dubai. Another French Derby winner, Mishriff, has proven himself to be a durable, top-class operator for the Gosden team and his highest rating was achieved when a wide margin winner at York last August after a slightly below-par run in this race. Reports of his homework have been good but I think others may have the edge in terms of improvement to come. The two older horses I give the best chance to are the third and fourth in the betting, Bay Bridge and ALENQUER. The former looked like he could be anything when thrashing the strongly fancied Moshtadaf in the Brigadier Gerard having gone through his three year old season unbeaten as his trainer took a typically softly softly approach. Stepped up to Group One level in the Prince of Wales’ at Royal Ascot, he found State Of Rest, who undoubtedly got the run of the race, too strong in the closing stages, but a strongly-run contest over ten furlongs looks his barrow and it’s easy to see him improving again and taking this. State Of Rest, though, was beaten into third behind Alenquer in the Tattersalls Gold Cup over the stiff ten furlongs in Ireland, confirming his appreciation of such a test after beating Adayar in last year’s Sandown Classic Trial. He then missed the Derby, won the King Edward VII Stakes at the Royal meeting in simple fashion, finished third behind Huricane Lane in the Grand Prix De Paris and filled the runner up spot in York’s International Stakes behind Mishriff albeit at a respectful six lengths. He didn’t really fire in the Arc at the end of a hard season but was very strong at the finish in Ireland under a brilliant ride from Tom Marquand and can still be backed each way for a profit which appears the early value.