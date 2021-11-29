Unibet Becher Chase preview

Saturday’s big race, the Betfair Tingle Creek, has lost some of its lustre with the withdrawal of Shishkin and the best betting opportunities at this stage appear to be at Aintree, where the National fences will be used for the last time before the big meeting in April.

Winning the Unibet Becher Handicap Chase has not necessarily been a pointer to the great racae, it’s more of a big race in itself, and has attracted a typically quality field.

One of the co-favourites at this stage is the Gordon Elliot-trained Escaria Ten, who has to have a big chance on his third to Galvin in the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham. That obviously looks even better after the winner ran a blinder behind Frodon at Down Royal and he has to have a leading chance provided he takes to the obstacles for a trainer with a stunning record over these fences.

The next Irish-trained runner in the betting is Henry de Bromhead's Chris’s Dream, a late withdrawal from last weekend’s Ladbrokes Trophy. On a point of handicapping his mark doesn’t look too punitive but he does have to concede weight all round if this is his chosen objective and that will be a big ask.

Elliott also has 2020 National Hunt Chase winner Ravenhill entered and, while he’s not been in the best of form since, his mark is now 6lbs lower than at its peak and he’ll no doubt be showing up well in handicaps soon although he is now eleven.

Peter Bowen, another trainer who excels over the National fences, has Grand Sefton winner Mac Tottie in this and he certainly wasn’t stopping at the end of that race, suggesting he has a decent chance of staying the extra five furlongs on Saturday. He has gone up 7lbs in the ratings though.

Venetia Williams clearly has her string in red hot form and Achille looked an ideal sort for a race like this in finishing second in Haydock’s Grand National Trial and Warwick’s Classic Chase. His sixth in the Midlands National in March was another admirable effort but he’s also eleven rising 12 and and may not have anything in hand from his rating.