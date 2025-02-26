Free horse racing tips | Cheltenham Festival 2025 antepost tips

Andrew Asquith continues to build his ante-post portfolio for the 2025 Cheltenham Festival and returns with two selections in the handicaps.

Cheltenham View: Wednesday February 26 1pt win Puturhandstogether in the Fred Winter at 12/1 (Bet365, Sky Bet, Ladbrokes, Coral - all NRNB) 0.5pts e.w. Latenightrumble in the National Hunt Novices' Chase at 50/1 (1/4 1,2,3,4 William Hill, 888sport - both NRNB) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The handicap weights for the Cheltenham Festival were unveiled on Tuesday and one horse who has been the talk of the town since is French recruit Kopek de Mee. He is entered in three handicaps, namely the Coral Cup, County Hurdle and Martin Pipe, and the bookmakers are clearly running scared as they have installed him as favourite for each race. It is understandable, having made such a high-profile switch to J. P. McManus and Willie Mullins since last seen winning a listed event at Auteuil in May. The handicapper has allotted him an opening mark of 136, which could be totally wrong, with hurdling handicapper Michael Harris basically saying as much with the conversation procedure and restrictions in place when handicapping French horses. Given connections he was always going to be popular in the market, regardless, but as we’ve seen time and time before, these handicap ‘good things’ are often over bet and are not always as bombproof as the Cheltenham whispers suggest. Last week I mentioned Naturally Nimble as a possible bet in the Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle and he should be competitive from a mark of 138, a Grade 3 winner on just his second start in this sphere after all. Given he’s finished in front of Willy de Houelle on his last two starts he doesn’t look badly treated with that rival in receipt of 2lb and I’m not quite sure why Naturally Nimble is bigger in the betting.

However, after looking through the entries in more detail, it was another Joseph O’Brien-trained four-year-old who really caught my eye. The horse in question is PUTURHANDSTOGETHER, who reached a fairy useful level on the Flat just like his stablemate Naturally Nimble and he also has made a promising start over hurdles. He didn’t jump too fluently on his debut in this sphere but he showed the clear benefit of his debut experience when opening his account in a big-field juvenile event at Cork in December, turning around the form with stablemate Turn And Finish in comprehensive fashion. His jumping was much more polished, fast and accurate when it mattered and he impressed with how he travelled through that race. Puturhandstogether tanked along in a prominent position, cruising into the lead jumping three from home and only having to be shaken up from there, readily asserting on the run-in under just a hand ride. Puturhandstogether didn’t manage to follow up in a novice hurdle at Fairyhouse last time, but he could have hardly shaped any better with an eye to Cheltenham, leaving the impression that run got nowhere near to the bottom of him. He was ridden more patiently than usual, taking a fierce hold in rear early but on the whole travelling powerfully throughout. His jumping was sound again and he creeped into contention looking the likeliest winner two from home, his jockey yet to even ask him a question as he breezed up besides the principals on the outside. Puturhandstogether looked the likeliest winner approaching the final flight – he traded at 1.3 in-running on Betfair – but wasn’t subjected to maximum pressure. It was still a very encouraging run, especially with a view to the Fred Winter, and an opening mark of 130 more than likely underestimates him. A strongly-run, big-field handicap will be tailormade for the run style of Puturhandstogether and, given his connections, this race appears to be a long thought out plan. Now Is The Hour was also the subject of airtime and the Cheltenham weights lunch as many think he is another horse who has got in lightly in the National Hunt Challenge Cup Novices’ Handicap Chase, which is being run as a handicap this year.

Indeed, he hasn’t been given a hard time in three starts over fences this season, while his latest run at Navan was particularly eye-catching, and he promises to be well suited by this longer trip. He’s priced accordingly, though, now a general 3/1 favourite, and at much bigger odds I can’t resist a small each-way bet on LATENIGHTRUMBLE at the standout 50/1 odds available in several places. He is from a family connections know well, being a half-brother to smart chaser Latenightpass, who notably won the Foxhunters’ Chase at Aintree’s Grand National meeting for the yard, as well as a couple of decent races at Cheltenham over the years. Latenightrumble has been brought along in a canny fashion under Rules, too, starting off in a hunter chase in May last year, before having three relatively quick runs over hurdles between September and November where he wasn’t all that competitive. He duly proved a different proposition sent chasing on his handicap debut when opening his account at Wetherby in December, winning with quite a bit more in hand than the neck margin suggests, and pulling clear of the remainder with the runner-up who won next time. A steadily-run race over shorter at Leicester next time just didn’t suit him, actually doing well to finish as close as he did in the circumstances, and he was a most unlucky loser back over three miles at Wetherby earlier this month. Latenightrumble cruised through that contest, stalking the eventual winner on the bridle from the third-last, his jockey oozing confidence and why not given he looked to have plenty of horse underneath him. His jump at the final fence backs up that theory, as Latenightrumble jumped it big and bold, only to peck on landing and lose all momentum. The handicapper raised him 3lb for that effort, leaving him on a mark of 119, which means he may not get a run, as a maximum field of 18 is allowed and he is number 33 on the list. Obviously, much of these have other entries, so there is a chance he gets in, while the non-runner-no-bet concession means you aren’t losing anything by getting him on side at a big price. I honestly think he’ll run a massive race if getting the chance, very much bred to appreciate this longer trip, and he is definitely a well-treated horse in my eyes. If he turns up on day one of the Cheltenham Festival, I’m pretty sure he’ll be shorter than 50/1. I'll be back with some more handicap selections next week. Preview posted at 1210 GMT on 26/02/2025