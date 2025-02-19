Free horse racing tips | Cheltenham Festival 2025 antepost tips

Andrew Asquith continues to build his ante-post portfolio for the 2025 Cheltenham Festival with a selection in the Albert Bartlett.

Cheltenham View: Wednesday February 19 1pt win Ballybow in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at 20/1 (Bet365, 16/1 General - all NRNB) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The entries for the handicaps at the Cheltenham Festival were unveiled on Tuesday and one horse who I was glad to see entered in the Fred Winter was the Joseph O’Brien-trained Naturally Nimble. He represents the same connections of last years winner Lark In The Mornin and, while he won’t be allotted a mark of 122 like that one, I think he’s definitely a horse to be interested in. I’ll wait until the weights are released before delving into the handicaps proper, but he’s definitely on the radar. This week I’m going to concentrate on the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle as I’m not sure the current ante-post favourite, The Yellow Clay, will actually take his chance. Following his win in the Lawlor’s of Naas Novice Hurdle last month, his trainer Gordon Elliott said: “I'd imagine he will go straight to Cheltenham. He will be entered in the DRF, but the little break before Cheltenham will do him no harm. I imagine he'd go for the middle-distance option, the Turners.” Given he is yet to tackle three miles that makes perfect sense and it sets up a cracking race with Final Demand and hopefully The New Lion. Second in the betting is Henry de Bromhead’s mare The Big Westerner, who has won both of her starts over hurdles, the latest in a Grade 2 over 23 furlongs at Limerick. She’s also in the Turners as well, though, and I don’t really like siding with such inexperienced horses in the Albert Bartlett, as it is a true test of stamina which often favours more battle-hardened types. I have a lot of respect for Derryhassen Paddy, as he looks a dour stayer who did very well to win at Windsor last time, but he missed his intended engagement at Haydock last weekend on the account of unsuitable ground (good to soft), and he’s clearly a horse who needs some give underfoot (he’s a big, strong chasing type), so it would be a worry if the ground was on the fast side.

The horse I like and one who I think will be well suited by the demands of an Albert Bartlett is another from the Elliott yard in BALLYBOW. He is bred to stay well, while his dam is closely related to dual Champion Hurdle winner Hurricane Fly, so there is some class in there too. He cost £110,000 after finishing runner-up in two starts in points and looked a good prospect when making a winning start under Rules in a bumper at Sligo in October. That performance highlighted him as a stayer, making most of the running and digging in deep to regain the lead after being headed around halfway. Click here to back Ballybow for the Albert Bartlett with Sky Bet Ballybow found two miles on good ground way to sharp on his hurdling debut at Fairyhouse a month later, but on the whole, it was a race to just put a line through, given he was impeded by a loose three from home, while he also lost a shoe and finished lame after suffering an overreach. He was much more competitive upped to two and a half miles at Downpatrick over Christmas, beaten fair and square by a promising mare of Henry de Bromhead’s, but he again left the impression he was in need of a sterner test of stamina, and he made a few novicey mistakes at his hurdles. Ballybow continued the theme of run-to-run progression when opening his account over an extended 18 furlongs at Naas last month, handling his first start in heavy ground extremely well and decisively brushing aside the Willie Mullins-trained favourite, who also showed improved form. He relished the emphasis on stamina at the trip in gruelling conditions, having to be niggled to hold his position at times, but looking firmly in control when jumping into the lead at the second-last and galloping further and further clear on the run-in.

The form of his latest start in a three-runner Grade 3 event at Clonmel last week can’t be rated too highly as he was allowed to set just a sedate pace, and the race only began in earnest when entering the home straight, but it will have done him the world of good. However, he again displayed a cracking attitude, having to be pushed along to maintain his advantage but, in truth, he never looked like being beaten, always finding enough to hold off his main market rival. Ballybow wouldn’t have been suited by how that race panned out, but it was still encouraging he came out on top on his first start at three miles, even though it didn’t test his stamina fully. He is a horse who will be better suited by getting a lead in a more strongly-run race, something he will almost certainly get in the Albert Bartlett. The track at Cheltenham will also play to his strengths, particularly on the New Course where the Albert Bartlett takes place, as there are only two hurdles to jump in the last six furlongs, which places the emphasis very much on stamina. Gordon Elliott won the Albert Bartlett 12 months ago with another Gigginstown-owned horse in Stellar Story and Ballybow is of a similar mould, having had four starts over hurdles already and one who is sure to take his form to new heights next season when tackling a fence. He has the potential to shorten as the race edges nearer and looks one to get on side at around the 16/1 mark. Published at 1600 GMT on 19/02/25