Free horse racing tips | Cheltenham Festival 2025 antepost tips

Andrew Asquith returns with his ante-post column for the 2025 Cheltenham Festival and has a selection in the Ryanair Chase.

Cheltenham View: Wednesday February 12 1pt win Protektorat in the Ryanair Chase at 7/1 (William Hill, 888 - both NRNB) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The Cheltenham Festival and Arkle ante-post backers were dealt a huge blow earlier this week when Sir Gino was ruled out for the season by Nicky Henderson after an infection has invaded the ligaments in his near hind leg following a cut which also caused him to miss the Game Spirit at Newbury last weekend. It just shows how a minor freak accident can truncate a horse’s season and just how hard it is to always keep these extraordinary equine athlete’s sound; once again drumming in the fact we really should savour and appreciate their greatness when they are on the track. Sir Gino’s absence in the Arkle has shaken up the market as you would expect, and it is now the Willie Mullins-trained Majborough who has assumed odds-on favouritism for the race. It is no surprise as last year’s Triumph Hurdle winner has made a faultless start to his career over fences and there is only Sir Gino among the novice chasers who is rated higher than him by Timeform. His jumping wasn’t always that fluent in the Irish Arkle at the Dublin Racing Festival, though, and I had a look this morning to see if there is anything to try and take him on. The problem is, alternatives are thin on the ground, in my opinion anyway, but I did think Gidleigh Park looked interesting at 16/1 until I read that Harry Fry thinks Cheltenham will come too soon. He really impressed me when beating Caldwell Potter at Windsor last time, dismissing a heart problem which saw him pulled up on his chase debut in some style dropped to two miles, while the timefigure he recorded that day really bolsters that performance. However, it seems as though the Pendil Novices’ Chase at Kempton next weekend, and then on to Aintree in April is the route Fry has laid out for Gidleigh Park. He remains a horse to be very positive about wherever he goes next, a real stamp of a horse who is an out-and-out chaser that can only progress further with experience.

Who is going to run where at the Cheltenham Festival has become the biggest puzzle to solve in recent years when taking a long-range view at potential bets. Fact To File, who has a strong hold on the Ryanair market, but is also second favourite for the Gold Cup, is a prime example. He beat Galopin des Champs on his return over a similar trip to the Ryanair in the John Durkan Chase, but he has been beaten both times since by his stablemate in the Savills Chase and Irish Gold Cup, both over an extended three miles at Leopardstown. Therefore, you would imagine connections would opt to run over the shorter distance of the Ryanair at Cheltenham next month, but that would mean that Champion Owner J. P. McManus would have only King George sixth Corbetts Cross left in the Gold Cup. Indeed, he was impressive in the National Hunt Chase last year, but he is some way behind Fact To File in form terms. McManus also has Spillane’s Tower in the Ryanair, who is as short as 4/1, and was only half a length behind Fact To File in the John Durkan. It is never wise to second guess the likes of Mullins or McManus, but I can still see Fact To File taking his chance in the Gold Cup. He is currently taking a good chunk out of the Ryanair market, so were he not to run, the betting will certainly have a different outlook come the second week in March. It’s a game of risk and reward and I’ve decided to get PROTEKTORAT on side at around 6/1 or bigger. Admittedly, he isn’t getting any younger – now a 10-year-old – but he arguably proved better than ever when winning the Fleur de Lys Chase by 23 lengths at Windsor last month, matching the sort of form which saw him win the Betfair Chase in 2022 and also the Ryanair Chase 12 months ago. Click here to back Protektorat with Sky Bet (NRNB) He has plenty of other solid efforts to his name at Cheltenham too, running right up to form in the Gold Cup in 2022 and 2023, and he also placed in a handicap over 26 furlongs from a BHA mark of 167 last season. Protektorat is just as effective at shorter trips, too, having no problem racing up close to a brisk pace in this race last year, and seeing his race out thoroughly, drawing clear of Envoi Allen on the run-in to record a comfortable success. He has also progressed with each run this season, beaten by Djelo in the Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon on his second start when he was giving that rival weight, and he reminded us all on that occasion that he’s a much more effective horse at left-handed tracks. Protektorat failed to settle under a restrained ride, and he was never able to get on terms with Djelo who raced much more prominently, but still pulled seven and a half lengths clear of the third.

Protektorat showed his true colours at Windsor last time under a complete change of tactics, this time making all of the running and comprehensively reversing the form with Djelo, getting into an excellent rhythm out in front and really pouring it on from the third last, extending away from his rivals like the high-class horse he is. The timefigure he recorded that day shines another bright light on his performance and he will reportedly head straight to the Ryanair to defend his crown now. I’m not sure Il Est Francais will be the same horse round Cheltenham given all of his best form is at flat tracks, while I also think Spillane’s Tower has something to prove following his run in the King George (it wasn’t the trip that beat him). Gaelic Warrior also needs to bounce back and he is probably more likely to run in the Champion Chase anyway. If Fact To File does turn up in the Ryanair then he will be the one to beat, but who is to say Protektorat won’t give him a run anyway, likely to be ridden more positively and he could have several of his potential rivals in trouble coming down the hill. We know he has a nice mix of pace and stamina, and has a good record at Cheltenham, so he ticks plenty of boxes for me – if the ground turned up testing that would be in his favour, too. Preview posted at 1440 GMT on 12/02/2025