Free horse racing tips for Kempton and Newcastle ITV Racing Saturday February 21

Some heavy showers are still forecast to hit Kempton Park, so expect the ground to ease from the current Good to Soft (Soft in places) for their Saturday card, headlined by the feature Ladbrokes Trophy Handicap Chase.

Kdeux Saint Fray is likely to be popular with punters after his fourth in the Timeform Novices’ Handicap Chase at Cheltenham last time where he caught the eye finishing well up the hill after being hampered at a vital stage. I’m sure there are more races to be won with him from a mark of 129, and he’s very interesting stepping up to three miles for the first time, but I worry about his relative inexperience over fences in a race of this nature.

After falling on his chasing debut, his last three runs have all come in single figure fields, and this will be by far the biggest test his jumping has faced up against more experienced rivals, and he hasn’t been foot perfect in that department so far.

It’s enough to put me off him at the prices, and my eye is drawn to HOE JOLY SMOKE for the Skeltons. He’s returned better than ever this season with three very encouraging runs in hot handicaps at Cheltenham, and the form of each of those efforts has been working out extremely well.

His third behind Three Card Brag on his return was followed by another bronze medal behind Panic Attack in the Paddy Power, and that pair filled the first two spots in the Coral Gold Cup subsequently. He had to settle for fifth in the December Gold Cup last time but again, the horses around him have boosted the form since with Vincenzo (second) winning at Ascot, and Imperial Saint – two lengths behind Hoe Joly Smoke in sixth – winning the Peter Marsh at Haydock last month.

This three-mile test around a speed-favouring track like Kempton could be absolutely ideal and while he has finished weakly over this trip in the past, he has been seeing his races out much better lately, and the addition of first-time cheekpieces can help in that department too.

He can land another big Saturday pot for the Skelton brothers.