Matt Brocklebank is back with a look ahead to Friday's key ITV action, featuring the conclusion of the Dante Festival at York and a competitive Newbury handicap.

Value Bet tips: Friday May 16 1pt win Eternal Solace in 2.10 York at 7/1 (General) 1pt win Nap Hand in 2.25 Newbury at 11/1 (General) 1pt win Zain Blue in 2.42 York at 14/1 (General) 1pt win Do It Now in 4.15 York at 28/1 (Paddy Power, 25/1 General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook