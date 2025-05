It's Dante day at York and Matt Brocklebank is back with a couple of big-priced fancies on the Thursday card.

Value Bet tips: Thursday May 15 1pt win Nazron in 2.10 York at 33/1 (General) 1pt win Zoulu Chief in 2.10 York at 12/1 (General) 1pt win Mr King in 2.42 York at 14/1 (William Hill, 12/1 bet365, Paddy Power) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook