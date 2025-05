Matt Brocklebank has one each-way selection for this weekend's action at Newbury - log-in now to read the latest preview.

Value Bet tips: Saturday May 17 1.5pts e.w. Asmen Warrior in 2.00 Newbury at 10/1 (Betfair 1/5 1,2,3) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook