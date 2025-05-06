Free horse racing tips for ITV Racing at Chester on Thursday May 8

It's day two of the May Festival and Matt Brocklebank is back with a couple of recommended bets on the Chester card.

Brunel looks on right tracks Aidan O’Brien and Willie Mullins run Illinois and Absurde respectively in Thursday’s Ormonde Stakes and no wonder the layers are running for cover. That pair undoubtedly have some of the strongest form in the book, although it’s not hard to argue that third-favourite Al Qareem comes close to matching them on the pick of his efforts and Karl Burke’s horse is match-fit as well having had a couple of spins already this spring – including a Listed win at Nottingham last month. He's two from two at Chester on top of that, while Timeform expect him to get a fairly soft lead too so it all adds up to a reasonably solid case although prices around the 11/2 mark can be passed over comfortably enough. I’m not against taking on the market leaders in the Boodles Raindance Dee Stakes either as the O’Brien-trained Mount Kilimanjaro was beaten at long odds-on at Dundalk on his seasonal return and needs a major revival following such a tepid effort when looking well short of the quality form he showed at two (Group 1 places). All the Ballydoyle horses beaten first time out at three do merit a second chance and Ryan Moore clearly must think so in this instance, but the bet at the odds is that one's stablemate ISAMBARD BRUNEL under William Buick. He’s only officially rated 92 and has plenty to find with most of these if that's taken at face value but it just looks like he was a bit slow to learn on the job last year and wasn’t seen to best effect when brought over to Ascot in September following a decent enough debut fifth at Newbury the previous month.

The ground at Ascot wasn’t great at all (officially soft although a touch quicker on times) and he was floundering a bit dropped back to seven furlongs that day, but Isambard Brunel was a different horse when breaking through at the third time of asking in a Navan maiden over a mile in October. He might not fulfil his engagements in the Derby or indeed the Irish version at the Curragh this summer, but he's a Justify colt with proper potential stepping up to 10 furlongs for the first time, and I reckon he’ll enjoy the prevailing ground in the north west. Interestingly, he now wears a tongue-tie for the seasonal debut and while that can rarely be classed as a major positive for any horse, O'Brien’s record with Justify progeny in first-time tongue-ties currently reads three runners, one winner and a couple of seconds. It's not putting me off having a bet, put it that way.

Mo looks big price to strike gold I’ll give the opening CAA Stellar Handicap a miss as the horses I was most keen on were Fair Taxes and Rosenpur. Given they’re drawn in stalls one and two – and it really has paid to be among the low numbers in this event down the years – it’s probably no great surprise they were proving quite popular in the market at the time of publication. Rosenpur actually opened 14/1 in places and the Wolverhampton winner is now edging towards single figures despite having to race from 3lb out of the weights after being nudged up just 4lb for his victory a couple of weeks ago. Instead, I’ll sit tight and take on what seems to be a well-fancied El Burhan in the Louise Keegan Handicap. George Boughey’s horse looks plenty short enough to me in spite of his excellent draw in one, and I think the horse to back against him is the Burke-trained OUR MIGHTY MO who could be way over-priced if getting away with the ground. Most of his form is on a testing surface but he showed early promise on decent going last summer and I wonder if it’s a touch too early to be pigeon-holing him as an autumn specialist.