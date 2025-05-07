Free horse racing tips for ITV Racing at Chester on Friday May 9

It's Chester Cup day on Friday and Matt Brocklebank is back with a look ahead to the action - he has two horses to back at double-figure odds.
Value Bet tips: Friday May 9
1pt win Transcending Glory in 1.30 Chester 12/1 (Paddy Power, William Hill)
1pt e.w. Hot Fuss in 3.05 Chester at 11/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4, 5) - general 8/1 also fine
Somebody told me...
Some races really lend themselves to the potential for slightly surprising results and – in theory at least – the Ladbrokes Chester Cup should be one of them. A big field racing over two miles around a super-tight track has all the ingredients for chaos, and while five of the past half-dozen winners have admittedly returned single-figure SPs, you are going back to Mamlook in 2010 for the most recent successful favourite, so it's clearly not been all that straightforward for punters.
This year's field typically brings together all sort of different profiles, from winning hurdlers fit from the jumps, course regulars back for another bite at the cherry and the odd few still on the up and probably a step ahead of the assessor.
Leinster has to be acknowledged among the potential blots on the handicap. Trained by Joseph O’Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore for the first time this week, he’s very lightly raced and dotted up over a mile and a half on soft ground at the Curragh when reappearing for the year at the end of March.
Visually impressive on the day, it’s probably worth noting the five horses that chased him home have all been heavily beaten since (some of them in hurdle races), so whether he’s all that worthy of his revised mark of 91 based on that effort alone has to be called into question.
East India Dock is the blindingly obvious one in the race, certainly of the two from his yard anyway and especially after he landed stall six, but he's inevitably been well found in the market and I wonder if going back on the level after developing into such a good juvenile hurdler might prove to be a bit of a shock to the system.
It may seem contradictory on the back of such a suggestion, but HOT FUSS appeals as a much 'handier' type of horse who will absolutely enjoy this sort of test around a turning course, and he's quite closely matched with James Owen’s big hope on his best form.
Hot Fuss also took to jumping obstacles during the winter although it was arguably his hurdling technique late on which prevented him giving East India Dock a proper fright when the pair met at Wincanton back in October.
Beaten four lengths in the end, Tom Dascombe's representative went on to win at Sandown in December and he was last seen running a corker when fourth in the Fred Winter at Cheltenham.
Prior to that he'd shown he was still on the upgrade as a Flat stayer when winning in decisive fashion at Southwell, and the visors worn for the first time on the all-weather that day are now back in place after blinkers were introduced at the Festival last time.
He should technically find it difficult to reverse form with East India Dock on these terms as he’s got to concede that one 4lb, but a 5lb rise for the Southwell success looks more than fair to me and it’s unlikely he’s peaked at four.
With the track seemingly in great shape this week – Hot Fuss wouldn’t want it getting too quick by all accounts – I don't see any reason why he won’t give it a good go from stall three and there’s definitely some juice in his price around the 8/1 mark.
Rapid gate-speed the key to Glory?
In-form Johnny Murtagh isn't represented in the Cup but has a couple of runners elsewhere on the card and TRANSCENDING GLORY is a fascinating horse in the opening CAA Stellar Earl Grosvenor Handicap.
The crux of the matter is that he’d probably be half the price at which he’s currently available had he not been dealt what is now the widest stall (NR Never So Brave was in 15), but this is the constant battle you play when betting at Chester and, on balance, I’m not convinced this horse’s excellent gate-speed has been fully factored into his odds.
Granted, stalls one and two have won four of the past 10 editions of this particular contest but only last year Richard Kingscote reminded us all it can be done as he bounced Percy’s Lad out of 13 and promptly made all to win by a length and a half.
Tom Marquand is facing the same daunting task on Transcending Glory but he looked a horse to follow at points last year, landing a decent Leopardstown handicap in the summer having won his maiden first time out of the season at Dundalk in the spring.
He could be ready to roll at the first time of asking this year too with a bit of luck, and I like his claims off a BHA mark of 92 providing he can get his usual fast start and somehow pick up a positive track position heading for the first turn.
Preview posted at 1600 BST on 08/05/25
