Free horse racing tips for ITV Racing at Chester on Friday May 9

Somebody told me...

Some races really lend themselves to the potential for slightly surprising results and – in theory at least – the Ladbrokes Chester Cup should be one of them. A big field racing over two miles around a super-tight track has all the ingredients for chaos, and while five of the past half-dozen winners have admittedly returned single-figure SPs, you are going back to Mamlook in 2010 for the most recent successful favourite, so it's clearly not been all that straightforward for punters.

This year's field typically brings together all sort of different profiles, from winning hurdlers fit from the jumps, course regulars back for another bite at the cherry and the odd few still on the up and probably a step ahead of the assessor.

Leinster has to be acknowledged among the potential blots on the handicap. Trained by Joseph O’Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore for the first time this week, he’s very lightly raced and dotted up over a mile and a half on soft ground at the Curragh when reappearing for the year at the end of March.

Visually impressive on the day, it’s probably worth noting the five horses that chased him home have all been heavily beaten since (some of them in hurdle races), so whether he’s all that worthy of his revised mark of 91 based on that effort alone has to be called into question.

East India Dock is the blindingly obvious one in the race, certainly of the two from his yard anyway and especially after he landed stall six, but he's inevitably been well found in the market and I wonder if going back on the level after developing into such a good juvenile hurdler might prove to be a bit of a shock to the system.

It may seem contradictory on the back of such a suggestion, but HOT FUSS appeals as a much 'handier' type of horse who will absolutely enjoy this sort of test around a turning course, and he's quite closely matched with James Owen’s big hope on his best form.