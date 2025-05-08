Free horse racing tips for ITV Racing at Ascot and Haydock on Saturday May 10

Log-in for free with your Sporting Life Plus, ITV7 or Sky Bet account to find out who Matt Brocklebank is siding with in the big Saturday races at Ascot and Haydock.

Value Bet tips: Saturday May 10 1pt win Anyharminasking in 1.35 Haydock at 12/1 (William Hill, bet365, BoyleSports) 1pt e.w. Diligent Resdev in 2.40 Ascot at 16/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Sporting Life Plus Value Bet Price Guarantee Sky Bet offer EXTRA VALUE to Sporting Life Plus readers with exclusive guaranteed advertised prices for ONE HOUR from the time of publication* - max £25. Just make sure you're logged in and click on the links below to automatically populate your betslip (does not include Sky Bet Money Back As Cash races). *One-hour price guaranteed has now expired.

Easterbys to make impact at Ascot Nine races from three tracks form the ITV coverage this Saturday but it’s not hard to whittle those down when it comes to genuinely appealing betting opportunities unfortunately. The small fields at Lingfield are a bit of a turn off and there’s surprisingly not much substance to the fillies’ handicap at Ascot either, although the Schweppes Victoria Cup makes up for it at the Berkshire track where the ground is expected to be pretty fast. A few of them might not be completely at home in the conditions including Metal Merchant who otherwise makes plenty of each-way appeal from a handicapping point of view. He’s on a competitive mark again and is surely going to leave his low-key comeback run on the round course at Newbury well behind at some point soon. He might need a touch more ease underfoot. Roo De France looks on the path to Listed and Group races and he could appreciate dropping back to seven furlongs, but at a bigger price it’s the northern raider DILIGENT RESDEV who looks over-priced to me. He posted his career-best effort on unseasonably quick ground (Timeform called it good to firm) when winning the Ayr Bronze Cup last September and, on reflection, there’s no escaping the fact he absolutely dotted up under 7lb claimer Lewis Chalkley on that occasion. A subsequent 6lb rise looked generous to say the least so it was a touch surprising to see the four-year-old prove so easy to back on his seasonal debut at Musselburgh last month. In hindsight, the run was seemingly needed as his initial response when asked to pick up wasn’t immediate, although he was spotted doing some strong late work to finish third – beaten just a length at the line – despite Jo Mason not unduly punishing the horse in the saddle.

The fourth from that race, Benacre, has won easily at Newcastle since and although Diligent Resdev has been nudged up another pound for his troubles, I still think we’re dealing with a very well-handicapped horse. Tried at a mile at one point last summer, seven furlongs looks the ideal trip for him at the moment and I’m obviously encouraged by the return of the visor which he wore for his striking success at Ayr and was left off for the more recent trip north of the border. Whether he’ll get the breaks and an ideal set-up from stall seven on Ascot’s straight course is a question in the back of my mind as the more obvious early pace looks to be higher – meaning they might end up more towards the stands’ side – but I’m happy to roll the dice at the right price and the general 16/1 is decent.

Too much to ask for a similar display? Plenty of punters will have turned their backs on the jumping game at this stage of the year but I’m hanging tough for the sake of the Swinton Handicap Hurdle as they’re betting 7/1 the field at Haydock and loads are in with a shot. Our Champ is a really useful operator for Chris Gordon and he loves a sound surface, although he’s never won off a mark quite as high as this (134) and could be vulnerable up near the head of the weights. There are some progressive novices further down, including Lanesborough for Ben Pauling and the Anthony Honeyball-trained Dance And Glance who very much caught the eye in defeat behind Bareback Jack at Bangor a couple of weeks ago. However, the one who should be shorter in the market is ANYHARMINASKING, who bolted up in the reapplied cheekpieces at Newcastle last month. He’s been called a few names in the past as he clearly hasn’t fulfilled his potential but there was a suggestion he retained plenty of his old ability when third to Wyenot as the headgear was first applied at Cheltenham at the start of last season.