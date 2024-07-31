Free horse racing tips for day three of the Glorious Goodwood Festival

It usually takes a very well-handicapped horse to win this three-year-old handicap – subsequent Listed and Group 3 winner Royal Rhyme won 12 months ago – and this year’s renewal looks typically competitive.

Midnight Gun has proved most progressive this season, winning his last two starts and duly proving himself on a good mark on his handicap debut at Newmarket last time, though he was only workmanlike (started the 15/8-on favourite). He will relish this step up to a mile and a quarter now and has to be respected on his first start since leaving Ed Walker.

Sisyphean is another horse going the right way, but my preference is for the Richard Hughes-trained PALACE GREEN, who has fared a bit better with the draw and continues to leave the impression he has an even bigger effort in his locker.

He showed the benefit of a gelding operation when opening his account on his return at Kempton in April, building on his promising Bath effort (strong form) from the year before and having far too much for some decidedly useful rivals.

Palace Green shaped well in a competitive race at York on his handicap debut next time, strong enough in the betting moving up to a mile and a half for the first time, but not settling as well as previously under a more patient ride which seemingly hindered his finishing effort after he moved threateningly into contention – he traded at 1.5 in running on Betfair.

He was also unlucky not to finish a lot closer in the Golden Gates Handicap at Royal Ascot last time, too, again taking a strong hold and was still full of running when caught in a pocket for a moment around three furlongs out before meeting more severe trouble in the straight.

Palace Green never had the opportunity to open up fully, finishing with running left at the line, and the feeling is that he’s a very well-handicapped horse. Indeed, Goodwood is a track that is notorious with hard-luck stories, but in the hope he gets into a good rhythm, and granted the breaks when they come, he is a horse I'm almost certain is up to winning a race of this nature from his current mark.

The Verdict: Back Palace Green in the 1.50 Goodwood