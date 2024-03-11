Free Horse Racing Tips for Cheltenham Wednesday

Check out our Lucky 15 selection for the second day of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.

What is a Lucky 15? We thought it would be a good idea to explain exactly what a Lucky 15 means and how easy it is to place such a bet. In short, the Lucky 15 is an acca including four elements, although all four bets don’t have to win to produce a profit/return. The selections are combined into one four-fold accumulator, trebles, doubles and individual singles. So, the Lucky 15 can be summed up as follows: 1 accumulator, 4 trebles, 6 double, 4 singles = 15 bets. An each-way Lucky 15 is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if only one horse places.

FACT TO FILE - 2.10 Cheltenham

FACT TO FILE was one of the best around in bumpers last season - he finished runner-up in the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival - and, though he didn't immediately justify the unusual decision to skip hurdling entirely when finishing second to American Mike on his chasing debut at Navan, he has looked a novice chaser right out of the top drawer in winning his last two starts. The form of his maiden chase win at Leopardstown has worked out very well and he already seemed set to give Gaelic Warrior plenty to think about even before that one lost his way in the final third of the race in a Grade 1 at the Dublin Racing Festival last month, in control and around 20 lengths clear when that rival fell at the last. Fact To File remains with plenty of potential as a chaser and he looks one of the bankers of the week.

SA MAJESTE - 2.50 Cheltenham

SA MAJESTE had some fairly useful form when trained in France and he was all the rage in the betting on his debut for these connections in a novice hurdle at Punchestown last season. He proved a let-down on that occasion, but the way he backed out of things suggested that something was amiss, and he proved a totally different proposition on his return from eight months off when winning at Limerick over Christmas. He showed that day what was clearly expected of him on his stable debut, looming up entering the straight before being produced to lead at the second last, and driven clear in the closing stages for a comfortable success over Noble Yeats. That rival gave the form a big boost when winning the Cleeve Hurdle in January and is currently third in the betting for the Stayers' Hurdle on Thursday. The Coral Cup once more looks a fierce renewal, but Sa Majeste looks potentially very well treated from a mark of 140, and is just the sort who Willie Mullins likes to target at a high-end handicap such as this.

GALVIN - 4.10 Cheltenham

GALVIN is a tough and genuine horse who has a strong record at the Cheltenham Festival, finishing runner-up in the no longer novices' handicap chase in 2020, winning the National Hunt Chase in 2021, finishing fourth in the Gold Cup in 2022, and finishing runner-up to stablemate Delta Work in the Cross Country 12 months ago. He has shaped better than his finishing positions suggest in two spins round the Cross Country course this season, too, looking in need of the run on his return in November, and improving on that effort as expected on his next start in December. Both of those races were handicaps where he had to shoulder a big weight, but he comes out on much better terms now with everyone off level weights. Galvin warmed up for this in the Boyne Hurdle at Navan last month, a race Gordon Elliott used on numerous occasions for Tiger Roll, and he also finished over 10 lengths in front of Delta Work. Galvin looks primed for a big run and is expected to exact revenge on Delta Work and go one place better than last year.

LIBBERTY HUNTER - 4.50 Cheltenham

LIBBERTY HUNTER is arguably unlucky not to be unbeaten over fences, upsides the leaders and still going strongly when taking a heavy fall on his debut in this sphere at Chepstow in November. He wasted no time gaining compensation for that mistake, though, and he looked well ahead of his mark when opening his account at Wincanton the following month. That form didn't really work out, but he confirmed himself a most progressive chaser when following up from a 10 lb higher mark on the New Course at Cheltenham on New Year's Day. One of the best aspects of that performance was how strongly he finished his race, not so fluent jumping two from home, but finding plenty of the run-in to beat another promising type. Libberty Hunter has been raised a further 7 lb in the weights, but that again could underestimate him, and this race will almost certainly be run to suit.