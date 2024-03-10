Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
DELETE

Free Horse Racing Tips for Cheltenham Tuesday

By Sporting Life
11:53 · SUN March 10, 2024

Check out our Lucky 15 selection for the opening day of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.

What is a Lucky 15?

We thought it would be a good idea to explain exactly what a Lucky 15 means and how easy it is to place such a bet. In short, the Lucky 15 is an acca including four elements, although all four bets don’t have to win to produce a profit/return. The selections are combined into one four-fold accumulator, trebles, doubles and individual singles.

So, the Lucky 15 can be summed up as follows: 1 accumulator, 4 trebles, 6 double, 4 singles = 15 bets.

An each-way Lucky 15 is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if only one horse places.

TULLYHILL - 1.30 Cheltenham

TULLYHILL can get the Willie Mullins and Paul Townend show on the road in the Sky Bet Supreme, a race the top pairing have won just the once before together courtesy of Appreciate It in 2021. Mullins has a record seven wins to his name in the Festival opener all told and this dashing grey looks on a steep upward curve after an authoritative win at Punchestown last month. He loves soft ground and will be hard to peg back if leading early on as expected.

https://m.skybet.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/hurdle-class-1-2m-87y/33214800?aff=681&dcmp=SL_RACING_SUPREME?aff=681&dcmp=SL_RACING_SUPREME

QUILIXIOS - 2.10 Cheltenham

Another strong chance for Tullyhill's owners Cheveley Park Stud, with former Triumph Hurdle hero QUILIXIOS boasting some of the best form in the book. More importantly, he seems a much safer conveyance than market leader Gaelic Warrior on this tight, left-handed track and his jumping looked a real asset when winning with something to spare at Naas last time out.

MEETINGOFTHEWATERS - 2.50 Cheltenham

MEETINGOFTHEWATERS didn't get beyond the first fence at the Dublin Racing Festival early last month but it was through no fault of his own as he unseated rider after being hampered. Having previously run away with the highly competitive Paddy Power Handicap Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas, he looks a staying chaser to keep on side despite having to run off a higher mark over in Britain. JP McManus snapping him up ahead of this and a likely shot at next month's Grand National looks an ominous sign.

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-10-get-40-horse-racing?sba_promo=ACQBET10GET40HR&aff=1197321816&dcmp=SL_ED_SEO_ACQ_B10G40

BATMAN GIRAC - 4.50 Cheltenham

BATMAN GIRAC was presumably bought with the Triumph Hurdle in mind (150,000 euros) but was bitterly disappointing first time out at Fairyhouse in early-December. A lot of Willie Mullins' good horses were being beaten at that point so it could be worth striking a line through as the horse was far too keen and failed to settle. Michael O'Sullivan gave him a good ride last time out at Leopardstown, teaching the French import to find a rhythm and come through horses late on, and he really caught the eye with this race in mind. A BHA mark of 133 is certainly no gimme, but he could be a Grade 1 juvenile by the end of the campaign and should be suited by the demands of this test.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo