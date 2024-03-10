Free Horse Racing Tips for Cheltenham Tuesday

Check out our Lucky 15 selection for the opening day of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.

What is a Lucky 15? We thought it would be a good idea to explain exactly what a Lucky 15 means and how easy it is to place such a bet. In short, the Lucky 15 is an acca including four elements, although all four bets don’t have to win to produce a profit/return. The selections are combined into one four-fold accumulator, trebles, doubles and individual singles. So, the Lucky 15 can be summed up as follows: 1 accumulator, 4 trebles, 6 double, 4 singles = 15 bets. An each-way Lucky 15 is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if only one horse places.

TULLYHILL - 1.30 Cheltenham

TULLYHILL can get the Willie Mullins and Paul Townend show on the road in the Sky Bet Supreme, a race the top pairing have won just the once before together courtesy of Appreciate It in 2021. Mullins has a record seven wins to his name in the Festival opener all told and this dashing grey looks on a steep upward curve after an authoritative win at Punchestown last month. He loves soft ground and will be hard to peg back if leading early on as expected.

QUILIXIOS - 2.10 Cheltenham

Another strong chance for Tullyhill's owners Cheveley Park Stud, with former Triumph Hurdle hero QUILIXIOS boasting some of the best form in the book. More importantly, he seems a much safer conveyance than market leader Gaelic Warrior on this tight, left-handed track and his jumping looked a real asset when winning with something to spare at Naas last time out.

MEETINGOFTHEWATERS - 2.50 Cheltenham

MEETINGOFTHEWATERS didn't get beyond the first fence at the Dublin Racing Festival early last month but it was through no fault of his own as he unseated rider after being hampered. Having previously run away with the highly competitive Paddy Power Handicap Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas, he looks a staying chaser to keep on side despite having to run off a higher mark over in Britain. JP McManus snapping him up ahead of this and a likely shot at next month's Grand National looks an ominous sign.

BATMAN GIRAC - 4.50 Cheltenham