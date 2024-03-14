Free Horse Racing Tips for Cheltenham Friday

Check out our Lucky 15 selection for the final day of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.
She might not be getting the credit she deserves for winning the Spring Juvenile at the Dublin Racing Festival and KARGESE can get us off to a flier in Friday's JCB Triumph.
There were plenty of eyecatchers in behind but the selection impressed with how she went to the front on the bridle and put the race to bed after the last. Getting the mares’ allowance, she might just come out on top again.
Third in last year’s Triumph, ZENTA will take a bit of stopping in the County Hurdle this time around.
Things didn’t fall right for her at the Dublin Racing Festival last time, looking all over the winner when making rapid headway out wide on the home turn before finishing third to Lord Erskine. Ridden with more restraint, she’s a big player in this.
He’s making rapid strides over timber and READIN TOMMY WRONG is fancied to open his Grade One account in the Albert Bartlett.
A winner of two bumpers and on hurdling debut at Cork, he took his form to a new level when coming home powerfully to nap Ile Atlantique in the Lawlor’s Of Naas last time. The step up to three miles will be in his favour and he looks the class act in this.
Dinoblue is a warm order for the Mullins team here but ALLEGORIE DE VASSY is fancied to give her a real test.
The selection was second in the race last season, this is her ideal trip, track and ground and she arrives here in top form.
The market leader is unproven at the trip and made mistakes late on in last year’s Grand Annual. If there are any chinks in her armour this time, then her near-neighbour can take advantage.
