Free Horse Racing Tips for Cheltenham Friday

Check out our Lucky 15 selection for the final day of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.

KARGESE – 1.30 Cheltenham

She might not be getting the credit she deserves for winning the Spring Juvenile at the Dublin Racing Festival and KARGESE can get us off to a flier in Friday's JCB Triumph. There were plenty of eyecatchers in behind but the selection impressed with how she went to the front on the bridle and put the race to bed after the last. Getting the mares’ allowance, she might just come out on top again.

ZENTA- 2.10 Cheltenham

Third in last year’s Triumph, ZENTA will take a bit of stopping in the County Hurdle this time around. Things didn’t fall right for her at the Dublin Racing Festival last time, looking all over the winner when making rapid headway out wide on the home turn before finishing third to Lord Erskine. Ridden with more restraint, she’s a big player in this. READIN TOMMY WRONG – 2.50 Cheltenham

He’s making rapid strides over timber and READIN TOMMY WRONG is fancied to open his Grade One account in the Albert Bartlett. A winner of two bumpers and on hurdling debut at Cork, he took his form to a new level when coming home powerfully to nap Ile Atlantique in the Lawlor’s Of Naas last time. The step up to three miles will be in his favour and he looks the class act in this.

Cheltenham: Day Three & Four Festival Tips | Horse Racing Podcast

ALLEGORIE DE VASSY – 4.50 Cheltenham