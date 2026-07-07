Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for York and Newmarket

Andrew Asquith is back with his ante-post column and has a trio of fancies at York and Newmarket this weekend.

Weekend View: Saturday July 11 1pt e.w Raammee in the John Smith's Cup at York at 8/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4) 1pt e.w. Great Acclaim in the Bunbury Cup at Newmarket at 10/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair 1/4 1,2,3,4) 1pt win Mission Central in the July Cup at Newmarket at 5/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook Betfair Sportsbook

It is ‘Super Saturday’ this weekend which features a boat load of competitive action throughout the country. The problem with that is plenty of horses have multiple entries for similar entries, so it’s important to tread carefully from an ante-post perspective. Temperatures are set to soar again this week, so we’ll be looking at fast ground everywhere, which shouldn’t be a problem for my first selection, the Roger Varian-trained RAAMMEE who goes in the John Smith’s Cup at York. He’s a well-bred sort who started odds-on for his debut at Kempton when beating a now-useful rival in second, and he was marked up considerably for that effort given he overcome clear signs of greenness and the run of the race. Raammee had no problem justifying cramped odds when following up under a penalty at Newcastle on his only other start last year, and he’s shaped with plenty of promise in a couple of handicaps on turf so far this season. He left the impression the run would bring him on when a warm order for his return over a mile at Sandown, failing to settle in the race and unable to quicken in the closing stages, but there was much more to like about his performance over the same course and distance last time fitted with a first-time hood. That was a competitive contest which was won by a similarly unexposed rival who I think could be very good, so time may tell that Raammee was up against it trying to give him 6lb. He followed that rival through in the straight, still looking a little rough around the edges and having to wait for the same gap to appear, but once he was switched out he stayed on well all the way to the line, so much so that I think he would have gone past the winner over a longer trip.

Watch And Learn - timefigure analysis on Constitution River

That bodes well for him stepping up to a mile and a quarter now, even though his pedigree doesn’t scream out middle-distance performer. Because the John Smith’s Cup was an early closer, he’s able to race from the same mark (due to be 3lb higher in future contests) and he has the right progressive profile for a race of this nature, sure to improve further with time and still appealing as a very well-handicapped horse. Aalto is quite a short price for the Betway Bunbury Cup at Newmarket, likely because of his record in the race, having won it two years ago (from a 1lb higher mark) and beaten only a nose by the now very smart More Thunder (from a 5lb higher mark) 12 months ago. He’s likely had his campaign so far tailored around this race once more, but I thought he was beaten fair and square by Dark Tornado last time and think he’s opposable at the prices even from this attractive mark. The more I look through the race the more I keep coming back to GREAT ACCLAIM, who must have a solid each-way chance. He was beaten just a whisker over this course and distance around this time last year having travelled well throughout and only just caught on the line, while his effort next time at this track came over a mile (best form at seven furlongs) and he was isolated on the wing that day. This is his time of year, the majority of his wins coming in either July or August and he left the impression at Royal Ascot last time that he’s in tip-top form, finishing on the coattails of the progressive Mezcala and Elarak in the Buckingham Palace Stakes. The latter looks likely to reoppose, but he was better positioned in that race, and Great Acclaim was far from knocked about in the closing stages, taking the same path as the eventual winner and you could argue he was a little intimidated when taken off of his racing line.

His previous form when runner-up in the Victoria Cup also at Ascot reads well, too, having Royal Zabeel in behind him that day, and he just looks a rock-solid performer who has a good cruising speed. Great Acclaim is proven at the track, will get the run to suit and is able to race from the same mark as at Royal Ascot. There is plenty of Royal Ascot form to consider in the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai July Cup Stakes with Commonwealth Cup winner Venetian Sun heading the betting, closely following by King Charles III Stakes winner Mission Central and Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes one-two Almeraq and Satono Reve. All of those races are closely matched on Timeform’s scale, while Double Rush’s winning figure in the Wokingham doesn’t leave him with much to find, either. It looks a competitive renewal but for me MISSION CENTRAL looks the one to be with at the prices. He was in danger of his temperament getting the better of him as a juvenile, but he has looked much more straightforward this season, improving with each run and there could still be more to come. It isn’t often you get an Aidan O’Brien-trained runner ridden by Ryan Moore starting at 14/1 for a Group 1, but that’s exactly what happened at Royal Ascot, and it was hard not to be impressed by the manner of his victory. It was a big step up moving out of Listed company, but he more than deserved his place in the field, and duly improved a chunk to record his first top-level success. Mission Central broke on terms but he soon found himself nearer last than first, still having plenty to do two furlongs out, but Moore wasn’t panicked and when he switched him out for a run down the stands’ side, he sprouted wings. His performance is backed up by the clock, too, running the last three furlongs fastest of all, and is worth extra credit for it too given he reeled in Rayevka who was in a better position in the centre group and was also the only other horse in the field to break 34 seconds over the same distance. Mission Central has plenty of form at six furlongs and on that evidence, he’ll appreciate this step back up in trip. O’Brien has been mopping up the Group 1s so far this season and this looks the perfect race for Mission Central. Preview posted at 16:30 BST on 07/07/2026