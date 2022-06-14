Top judge and leading commentator Simon Holt landed his 9/4 banker on day one at Royal Ascot - check out his Wednesday preview.

Racing betting tips: Wednesday June 15 1pt win Perfect Alibi in 3.05 Royal Ascot at 12/1 (General) 1pt win Astro King in 5.00 Royal Ascot at 15/2 (General) 1pt win Ffion in 6.10 Royal Ascot at 14/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

ASTRO KING, an excellent second behind the high class Real World in last year's Royal Hunt Cup, is fancied to go one better in the same race on the second day of this year's Royal Ascot meeting. At the time, Real World looked a freak winner and possibly the beneficiary of a track bias racing in virtual isolation on the far side in the last two furlongs, but the victory was no fluke as four more successes last season at pattern level were to prove.

Racing on the opposite, stands side of the course, Astro King led home the larger section of the field, leading his group from over a furlong out, but he was always fighting a losing battle finishing nearly five lengths behind the winner who chased home Baaeed in the Queen Anne Stakes on Tuesday. Third previously in the Thirsk Hunt Cup under a big weight, Ryan Moore's mount made a return visit to the Yorkshire course last month by way of preparation for this repeat bid and shaped well without enjoying much luck. After a slow start, Astro King saw little daylight in the final two furlongs and, but for being hampered close to the finish, could well have again made the frame so strongly was he running on. Clearly, a better break will be desirable here from a far side, low number stall (nine) this time and, while up 4lb compared to last year, he ran very well again off this mark when third at the York Ebor meeting last August.

Also attempting to go one better than last year is FFION in the concluding Kensington Palace Handicap as she went down by three-quarters of a length to her stable-companion Lola Showgirl in this race 12 months ago. Both the winner, successful in a Group Three at Lingfield last month and third-placed Waliyak, a listed and Group Three scorer later last season, lend substance to that form and Richard Kingscote's mount could hardly have made a more remarkable return at last month's Chester meeting when she overcame M25-like traffic problems to lead close home.

In that race, Ffion was blocked behind other runners before getting hampered on the home turn and, switched wide by a very cool William Buick, she came from about eighth place to win. Notwithstanding the eye-catching nature of that victory, it was also noticeable that this five-year-old mare has done well physically and, seemingly ground versatile - it was good to firm here last year and soft at Chester - she may well be up to defying a 6lb rise before maybe going on to have a crack at some bold type.

Earlier, PERFECT ALIBI could give Her Majesty The Queen a good chance of a winner in this celebration year when stepping up in distance in the Queen's Vase. This home-bred daughter of Le Havre has improved in each of her three starts and showed an excellent attitude when making all in a fillies maiden over a mile-and-a-half at Newbury last month, engaging in a protracted duel with the runner-up River Of Stars and refusing to give in.