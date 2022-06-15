Top judge and leading commentator Simon Holt has five bets for day three of Royal Ascot on Thursday.

Racing betting tips: Thursday June 16 1pt win Deauville Legend in 3.05 Royal Ascot at 16/1 (General) 1pt win Magical Lagoon in 3.40 Royal Ascot at 5/2 (bet365) 2pts win Whoputfiftyinyou in 5.00 Royal Ascot at 6/1 (General) 1pt win Koy Koy in 5.00 Royal Ascot at 12/1 (General) 0.5pts e.w Ouzo in 6.10 Royal Ascot at 25/1 (bet365 1.5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Royal Ascot 2022 | Day Three Best Bets

The third day of Royal Ascot on Thursday offers the possibility of two highly popular results with Stradivarius bidding to emulate Yeats by winning a fourth Gold Cup, and Reach For The Moon set to start an odds-on favourite for his owner The Queen in the Hampton Court Stakes. I hope that both horses rise to the occasion but MAGICAL LAGOON can prove the best bet of the day in the Ribblesdale Stakes.

This very well-bred daughter of Galileo, a half sister to the King George winner Novellist, must have a strong chance on her reappearance second at Navan (1m2f) in late April when she was just beaten on the nod by the subsequent Irish Guineas third and Oaks fourth Concert Hall. That form has also been boosted by third-placed Cairde Go Deo who has since won two listed races, and fourth-placed Tranquil Lady won a Group Three next time before finishing sixth at Epsom. Always to the fore at Navan, Magical Lagoon fought on bravely and, on pedigree, should be well suited by this step up in distance. She is the highest rated runner in the field and, while Sea Silk Road looks open to much improvement for the William Haggas team, she will need to find quite a bit after a narrow defeat of the subsequently disappointing Eternal Pearl at Goodwood. Among the other races, a small interest is advised in three highly competitive handicaps beginning with DEAUVILLE LEGEND in the King George V Handicap.

There are lots of possibilities here but James Ferguson's lightly-raced gelding put up a taking performance to win first time out at Windsor at the end of April before which he had stood out in the paddock. That race was over a mile-and-a-quarter but the son of Sea The Stars (out of a Hernando mare who has also produced the very useful Sea La Rosa) looks certain to be suited by an extra two furlongs here. The bare bones of the Windsor form is perhaps nothing to get over-excited about but the impression was more convincing, and a mark of 89 may well look lenient in the future.

Later on, WHOPUTFIFTYINYOU could well prove hard to beat when seeking to maintain his unbeaten record against 29 rivals in the Britannia Handicap.

It's hard to knock this improving colt whose latest win in the Silver Bowl at Haydock has been handsomely boosted by the runner-up Mighty Ulysses, a very close fifth in Tuesday's St James's Palace Stakes while the six length third Outgate won at Chester last Saturday. Whoputfiftyinyou was given a rise of 10lb for that success but that now looks well within his compass and, providing a high draw near the stands side is no disadvantage, he can win again. On a line through Outgate, KOY KOY is not without a chance at bigger odds. Andrew Balding's colt, a wide margin winner at Newbury last September and 4lb better off with the re-opposing Saga for a one-and-a-quarter length defeat on this course (7f) previously, stumbled at the start when second to Outgate at Chester on his reappearance.

Koy Koy, from stall eight, is drawn on the opposite side of the course to Whoputfiftyinyou and previous course form is always a positive.

Finally, OUZO could be worth a small each-way interest in the closing Buckingham Palace Handicap. Formerly trained by Richard Hannon, the six-year-old made a good start for Jamie Osborne when going down by a neck to Rebel Territory at Sandown in last month's Whitsun Cup.