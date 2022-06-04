Top judge and top commentator Simon Holt picks out the best bets for the Sky Bet Sunday Series at Musselburgh.

Racing betting tips: Sunday June 5 1pt win Fashion Advice in 4.16 Musselburgh at 8/1 (General) 1pt win Sacred Jewel in 4.45 Musselburgh at 10/3 (BetVictor, Sky Bet) 1pt win Pearl Glory in 5.45 Musselburgh at 3/1 (BetVictor, Coral) 1pt win Mister Bluebird in 6.15 Musselburgh at 15/2 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The feature event on the third Sky Bet Sunday Series card at Musselburgh is the Listed Sky Bet Sunday Series Queen Of Scots Stakes in which PEARL GLORY can prove too good for her rivals. Trained by the upwardly-mobile Kevin Phillipart De Foy, this cheaply-bought (£12,000) daughter of Cotai Glory has consistently punched above her purchase price, winning twice and then finishing second in a Group Three last season before reappearing last month to chase home Lola Showgirl at Lingfield in another Group Three. The latter was given a superb ride by Tom Marquand who bagged the 'golden highway' stands rail, but Pearl Glory rattled home in the closing stages towards the centre finishing two-and-a-half lengths clear of third placed Thunder Beauty who has since run creditably when fourth at 25-1 in a Group Two at The Curragh. With a new rating of 103, Ben Curtis's mount has strong claims here and, while sure to start a warm favourite, she looks hard to oppose.

In the Sky Bet Series Apprentice Handicap, FASHION ADVICE can go one better after a creditable second at Carlisle recently following a year's absence. The Keith Dalgleish-trained mare led the field that day until collared in the closing stages by Elegant Erin who had won her previous start at Beverley while third-placed May Blossom looks well handicapped. Fashion Advice boasts decent form at Musselburgh having beaten 16 others over the course and distance last April after which she was beaten less than two lengths by Primo's Comet (now 13lb worse off) when fourth on a return visit. The promising Ryan Sexton can claim 5lb against several of his fellow apprentices and any improvement from that recent outing could prove decisive.

In the Sky Bet Series 3yo Sprint Handicap, the former Godolphin inmate SACRED JEWEL is potentially well in, though comes with risks attached. The Dubawi filly ran out the comfortable winner of a Leicester maiden last month on her first run for Julie Camacho, though didn't look entirely straightforward as she carried her head awkwardly. Sacred Jewel was too headstrong when a beaten favourite for the 'boys in blue' on the same course last October which probably led to her being put on the transfer list, but she has bags of ability compared to her rivals here on her previous debut fourth at Newmarket behind the smart Zain Claudette, Dubai Jewel and Annie's Song who went on to achieve ratings of 108, 89 and 82 respectively. If she puts her best foot forward under Jason Hart, a mark of 75 could well be very lenient.