Top judge and top commentator Simon Holt picks out the best bets for the Sky Bet Sunday Series at Musselburgh.
1pt win Fashion Advice in 4.16 Musselburgh at 8/1 (General)
1pt win Sacred Jewel in 4.45 Musselburgh at 10/3 (BetVictor, Sky Bet)
1pt win Pearl Glory in 5.45 Musselburgh at 3/1 (BetVictor, Coral)
1pt win Mister Bluebird in 6.15 Musselburgh at 15/2 (General)
The feature event on the third Sky Bet Sunday Series card at Musselburgh is the Listed Sky Bet Sunday Series Queen Of Scots Stakes in which PEARL GLORY can prove too good for her rivals.
Trained by the upwardly-mobile Kevin Phillipart De Foy, this cheaply-bought (£12,000) daughter of Cotai Glory has consistently punched above her purchase price, winning twice and then finishing second in a Group Three last season before reappearing last month to chase home Lola Showgirl at Lingfield in another Group Three.
The latter was given a superb ride by Tom Marquand who bagged the 'golden highway' stands rail, but Pearl Glory rattled home in the closing stages towards the centre finishing two-and-a-half lengths clear of third placed Thunder Beauty who has since run creditably when fourth at 25-1 in a Group Two at The Curragh.
With a new rating of 103, Ben Curtis's mount has strong claims here and, while sure to start a warm favourite, she looks hard to oppose.
In the Sky Bet Series Apprentice Handicap, FASHION ADVICE can go one better after a creditable second at Carlisle recently following a year's absence.
The Keith Dalgleish-trained mare led the field that day until collared in the closing stages by Elegant Erin who had won her previous start at Beverley while third-placed May Blossom looks well handicapped.
Fashion Advice boasts decent form at Musselburgh having beaten 16 others over the course and distance last April after which she was beaten less than two lengths by Primo's Comet (now 13lb worse off) when fourth on a return visit.
The promising Ryan Sexton can claim 5lb against several of his fellow apprentices and any improvement from that recent outing could prove decisive.
In the Sky Bet Series 3yo Sprint Handicap, the former Godolphin inmate SACRED JEWEL is potentially well in, though comes with risks attached.
The Dubawi filly ran out the comfortable winner of a Leicester maiden last month on her first run for Julie Camacho, though didn't look entirely straightforward as she carried her head awkwardly.
Sacred Jewel was too headstrong when a beaten favourite for the 'boys in blue' on the same course last October which probably led to her being put on the transfer list, but she has bags of ability compared to her rivals here on her previous debut fourth at Newmarket behind the smart Zain Claudette, Dubai Jewel and Annie's Song who went on to achieve ratings of 108, 89 and 82 respectively.
If she puts her best foot forward under Jason Hart, a mark of 75 could well be very lenient.
Finally, MISTER BLUEBIRD can appreciate a step up in distance from six furlongs to seven in the Sky Bet Series Handicap.
This consistent four-year-old has been putting in good late work over the shorter trip this season, finishing third at Windsor, beating 18 others at Ascot and then keeping on into sixth behind Asjad at York's May meeting.
That last race was a really competitive Class 2 handicap whereas Mister Bluebird is back into a Class 4 here. Trainer Heather Main, who had a winner on Thursday, has booked the excellent Marco Ghiani and, any improvement for the extra furlong, could see this horse very hard to beat.
Posted at 1415 BST on 04/06/22
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.