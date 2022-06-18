Top judge and commentator Simon Holt was amongst the winners at Royal Ascot - don't miss his best bets for the Sky Bet Sunday Series at Pontefract.

Racing betting tips: Sunday June 19 1pt win Highwaygrey in 4.15 Pontefract at 10/3 (General) 1pt win Haizoom in 5.15 Pontefract at 12/1 (General) 1pt win Exminster in 6.15 Pontefract at 5/2 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The Sky Bet Sunday Series moves on to Pontefract this weekend and HIGHWAYGREY boasts strong claims in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Handicap over a mile-and-a-quarter. Tim Easterby's six-year-old seems to be running into form and this represents a lower grade (from Class Two to Class Four) after his sixth to Forest Falcon in the Zetland Gold Cup at Redcar last time having previously received a drop in the ratings after two runs over a too-far mile-and-a-half.

Highwaygrey has gone down another 2lb for Redcar but he ran perfectly well there against some in-form horses and, not only is he well handicapped now off 76 (career high 89) but Pontefract is definitely his favourite track with course and distance form figures of 1111242. And in the races in which David Allan's mount finished second, he had stiff tasks, as it has turned out, behind Victory Chime and Living Legend. In the Sky Bet Sunday Series Pontefract Cup Handicap, the stoutly bred HAIZOOM should relish this particularly stiff two-and-a-quarter miles. This is the filly's fourth Sunday Series appearance and follows a victory at Hamilton (1m5f), an unplaced effort at York (always forgive a horse a bad run on the Knavesmire) and a return-to-form third behind Evaluation over two miles at Musselburgh two weeks ago when she was keeping on at the finish.

By Sea The Stars out of a Monsun mare who is a full sister to two German Derby winners, Sam James's mount looks all about stamina. Later on, EXMINSTER is fancied to follow up his narrow defeat at York of the subsequent Sandown winner Golden Voice in the Sky Bet Sunday Series 3YO Mile Handicap. Ed Bethell's gelding has gone up 6lb for that success but the first two finished well clear and the way he battled back when headed that day suggests he will see this out well.