Simon Holt bagged 9/1 and 20/1 winners from just four selections on Saturday, and he has another quartet of fancies to kick off Sky Bet's Sunday Series at Hamilton.

Simon's Saturday preview unearthed winners at 9/1 and 20/1 Racing betting tips: Sky Bet Sunday Series 1pt win Lasting Legacy in 4.18 Hamilton at 13/2 (General) 1pt win Aasser in 5.48 Hamilton at 7/2 (General) 1pt win Emaraty Hero in 6.18 Hamilton at 5/1 (bet365) 1pt win Happy in 6.45 Hamilton at 11/2 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

At a time when small fields are a big talking point in British racing, Sky Bet's new Sunday Series begins at Hamilton with some highly competitive races offering good prize money for middle-ranking performers. The entire meeting will be broadcast on ITV4 (along with three races at Leopardstown) and my first suggestion is for LASTING LEGACY in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Fillies' Handicap.

This is quite a drop in class for the Charlie Fellowes-trained mare who gained some cheap black type in a Listed race at Nottingham last month when finishing last of four (beaten about six lengths) behind the 100+ rated trio Noon Star, Technique and Angel Power. Considering Lasting Legacy is rated just 78, that wasn't a bad effort off level weights, though such conditions race form should always come with a wealth warning. However, it does appear that the move to Fellowes this season might have improved the five-year-old who had previously won on her first start for the Newmarket handler at Chelmsford, and she may well be capable of defying her mark again up against some exposed types. In the Sky Bet Sunday Series 3YO Sprint Handicap, AASSER can successfully transfer his excellent all-weather form to turf.

Karl Burke's progressive colt was beaten just a short-head by the very useful Checkandchallenge at Wolverhampton in November and has won both his starts since, first at Wolverhampton and then at Lingfield in a similarly valuable three-year-old handicap in which he led close home from Leap Abroad with the others well beaten off. Leap Abroad has since bolted up on turf at Pontefract and is now 12lb higher than his Lingfield mark whereas Aasser, who is a half brother to two turf winners, is only 5lb higher. Burke also runs the consistent Lethal Levi who is not discounted after his reappearance Yarmouth win and also won over this course and distance last season. Now, cheekpieces are fitted for the first time.

In last year's inaugural Sky Bet Sunday Series, Grant Tuer was one trainer who successfully targeted the excellent purses on offer, and EMARATY HERO is likely to be well teed up for the Sky Bet Sunday Series Stayers Handicap.

Progressive last season when scoring at Musselburgh and York following a long absence, the son of Lope De Vega shaped well enough off his present mark at Doncaster last month when beaten just a length over a mile and a half. Second to Goobinator over two miles at Haydock last September, Emaraty Hero will have no difficulty coping with this small increase in distance and, still relatively lightly raced and in very good hands, could be open to further improvement this term. Finally, I hope it will be smiles all round after the concluding Sky Bet Sunday Series Middle Distance Apprentice Handicap in which HAPPY is fancied to follow-up his reappearance Beverley success.