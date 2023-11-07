Chris Day looks ahead to the big Saturday action and has tips on the cards at Aintree and Newcastle.

Racing betting tips: Saturday November 11 2pts win Local Dynasty in 1.30 Newcastle at 4/1 (General) 1pt win Sense Of Duty in 2.05 Newcastle at 7/2 (William Hill) 1pt e.w Frero Banbou in 2.45 Aintree at 16/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Despite being moved to the synthetic surface at Newcastle, there’s no shortage of top-class handicap form on offer in the Virgin Bet November Handicap on Saturday. There’s arguably not been a better staying handicap run all season than Royal Ascot’s Copper Horse Handicap won by Vauban from stablemate and Ebor winner, Absurde, form that clearly sets the standard here yet Ed Bethell’s four-year-old, Chillingham, ran a blinder in fourth from a wide draw which proved very difficult to overcome on the round course that day. He’d earlier run out an impressive winner at Thirsk and, despite disappointing slightly at Hamilton on his last run, he remains a horse to keep an eye on and is surely one to be with next season whatever happens here. Another four-year-old who comes here in top form is Mister Alan, who seems to hit form at this time of season although he may have been aimed at this race all season with the aim of getting heavy ground at Doncaster.

William Haggas has been knocking the winners in for fun as the season draws to a close and his three-year-old, Laafi, looked one to keep on the right side when scooting clear at Newmarket last weekend. Fresh from his Breeders' Cup Juvenile Sprint win on Big Evs, Tom Marquand is clearly riding at the top of his game and it’s hard to see this one being out of the frame although he’s another who might have preferred this to have been run on softer conditions. It goes against the grain to tip favourites in this column but I really believe the Godolphin three-year-old LOCAL DYNASTY will be very hard to beat with his stable, who had a first and second from just three runners at the Breeders’ Cup and have been in their best form all season in the closing weeks. Sent off favourite when only third in the Dee Stakes, he was placed in top three-year-old handicaps at Royal Ascot and Newmarket in mid season when the stable were under a cloud and he did show a tendency to hang, always looking as though the step up to this trip was what he really wanted. He ought to prove a lot better than this mark now normal service appears to have resumed for Charlie Appleby and he’s the nap at 4/1. CLICK HERE to back Local Hero with Sky Bet A few of the runners in the Virgin Bet Money Back Every Saturday Wentworth Stakes are also engaged in the handicap over the same trip so it’s difficult to know what might turn up against the Haggas-trained four-year-old, SENSE OF DUTY, but I’d expect her to put this field in their place if anywhere near her best. She’d been off the track a while before running a respectable third at Newbury and may not have been in love with heavy ground in the Group One sprint at Ascot on Champions Day when a well fancied outsider, but the form she showed in landing the Chipchase here last June would see her home comfortably. She sluiced in that day by four-and-a-half lengths and her affinity with the track is another tick in the box so I’d take the 7/2 now as she should be nearing concert pitch and could be one to travel this winter to Dubai assuming all goes to plan here. CLICK HERE to back Sense Of Duty with Sky Bet