Top judge and leading commentator Simon Holt was amongst the winners at Royal Ascot - check out his Saturday selections this week.

Racing betting tips: Saturday June 25 1pt win Raatea in 1.50 Newcastle at 17/2 (William Hill) 1pt win Onesmoothoperator in 3.30 Newcastle at 7/1 (General) 1pt win Spirit Dancer in 5.13 Newcastle at 6/1 (William Hill) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Geordie-born, Malton-based trainer Brian Ellison has long harboured an ambition to win the Northumberland Plate and his dream could turn into reality in the Jenningsbet-sponsored highlight at Newcastle on Saturday with ONESMOOTHOPERATOR. By his high standards, Ellison has been having a quiet Flat season with just six winners, but two of them have come in the last 10 days and the selection has been well backed ante-post for this historic prize, known by locals as the 'Pitmen's Derby'.

Onesmoothoperator is relatively lightly-raced compared to many of his rivals but has gone up a stone in the ratings since last year, ran well on three occasions on the Gosforth Park surface in the early part of this year and is now the best handicapped horse in the race as he is due to go up 3lb after appearing to run well in a listed race at York recently. Ben Robinson's mount had a very stiff task that day, returning from a two-month break, but he was well in touch with much higher-rated rivals up the home straight and would probably have finished fifth behind Without A Fight but for being given an easy time deep inside the final furlong.

That race should have served as an ideal prep-run and Onesmoothoperator looks open to further improvement. A draw in stall 17 could have been better, but Robinson took the Plate from the same position aboard Nicholas T last year. The weights are headed, for the second year running, by the top stayer Trueshan who faces a massive challenge carrying 10st8lb off a mark of 120. It may be expedient for trainer Alan King to get a run into the six-year-old ahead of Cup options later in the season wherever there is cut in the ground, but Trueshan was far from disgraced when sixth (off just a 2lb lower mark) last year and Hollie Doyle has won six times on him from seven mounts. To win this would be a great achievement, but it is heartening to see such a good horse running in a handicap and, if Onesmoothoperator (receiving 25lb!) falls short, I hope he wins it. Earlier, RAATEA should go well returning to Newcastle in the Pertemps Network Handicap over six furlongs. Julie Camacho's gelding finished a good third to the progressive Oo De Lally over seven furlongs at this meeting last year, and later won at Newmarket over six. He began this season with a good third behind Gale Force Maya off a 3lb higher mark back at Newmarket and can be forgiven his latest defeat at York, a course which doesn't seem to suit him.

Raatea could never lay up with the pace on that latest occasion, but this stiff six furlongs could prove ideal for a horse who travels well and needs producing late on.

After ITV4 have gone off air, SPIRIT DANCER is fancied to repeat last year's victory in the Bet With Jenningsbet Handicap. The son of Frankel bolted up on that occasion by over three-lengths from the Ellison-trained Pallas Dancer (up 16lb since) and, either side of it, ran two good seconds at Chester behind course specialist Baryshnikov and Victory Chime respectively.