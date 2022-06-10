Top judge and leading commentator Simon Holt picks out the best bets for Saturday's action at Sandown and York.

Racing betting tips: Saturday June 11 1pt win Ouzo in 2.15 Sandown at 7/2 (Hills) 1pt win Ingra Tor in 3.40 York at 9/2 (bet365) 1pt win Golden Voice in 4.00 Sandown at 11/4 (Hills) 1pt win Moel Arthur in 5.10 Sandown at 11/4 (Hills) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

INGRA TOR looked a well-handicapped horse before bolting up at Newmarket's Guineas meeting and, despite a 9lb rise in the ratings, could still have something in hand in the Pavers Foundation Catherine Memorial Sprint Handicap at York on Saturday. On the Rowley Mile course, Mick Channon's speedy son of Churchill was in command from some way out before comfortably beating the reopposing Harry Three who, having won subsequently over the same course and distance, is now only 1lb better off.

Ingra Tor's earlier narrow defeat by the four-year-old Nationwide at Kempton has also been well boosted with the winner scoring twice at Wolverhampton since and going up 12lb. The Kempton third Lir Speciale also won next time but the most important factor was that, having won previously at Southwell, the selection carried a penalty that day and met the older Nationwide on 7lb worse terms compared to weight-for-age. Beaten only a neck, Ingra Tor could be worth a rating well into the 90s (runs here off 91) on that form without taking into account the favourable impression of his Newmarket victory next time and, highly regarded by the Channon team, Rob Hornby's mount could well go onto better things in the future.

At Sandown, OUZO is fancied to take the Coral Play "Racing-Super-Series" For Free Handicap after a fine effort to finish second over the same course and distance last month on his first start for trainer Jamie Osborne. Formerly with Richard Hannon, the six-year-old was a winner over seven furlongs at Sandown in 2019 along with two other victories that year, won a big-field handicap over a mile at York in October, 2020 and, while winless last season, finished fourth to the high-class Real World in the Royal Hunt Cup off 2lb higher. Ouzo went very close to taking advantage of a slipping mark here last time but finished over five lengths clear of the third, and his neck conqueror Rebel Territory was progressive last season (going up 18lb in the ratings). It looks like a change of scenery has had a beneficial effect.

In the Coral Proud Supporter Of British Racing Handicap, the William Haggas-trained GOLDEN VOICE could be hard to beat dropping back to seven furlongs from a mile. This half brother to the very useful Brunch (a winner at both trips), was in front a furlong out at York last time, despite being slowly away from the stalls, only to be worn down by Edward Bethell's Exminster who had run well at Haydock previously.

The pair finished nearly four lengths clear of Godolphin's Maplewood suggesting both could be ahead of the handicapper, and a rise of just 3lb for Golden Voice does not look prohibitive considering he is open to further improvement on just his fifth career start. And given the way he cut through the field from some way back at York, Tom Marquand's mount should have enough speed to cope with this return to a distance at which he was successful at Newcastle in April.

Finally, MOEL ARTHUR looks interesting in the mile-and-six-furlongs Coral Supporting Prostate Cancer UK Handicap after a win and a second this year at Lingfield and Newbury respectively. Running in his first handicap at Lingfield in early February, Brett Johnson's well-bred gelding saw out a mile-and-five in determined fashion, prevailing by a short head from Ajaryaal after a sustained battle inside the final furlong.

Well clear of the third that day, the runner-up won his next two starts going up 8lb while Moel Arthur is now 10lb higher after an excellent effort on turf at Newbury (1m4f) subsequently when he galloped all the way to the line after being headed by his neck conqueror Way Of Life inside the final furlong. Once again, the third was well beaten off and the winner was narrowly beaten next time in a better race at Chepstow. Way Of Life has gone up 11lb since Newbury whereas the selection is just 6lb higher. This is a step up in trip for Moel Arthur, but his running style strongly suggests that stamina should not be a problem.